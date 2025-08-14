I wouldn't pass up this feature-packed Soundcore speaker at its Prime-exclusive discount
The Soundcore Boom 2 Plus packs a plethora of features, offers excellent sound, and is cheaper than usual right now.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Why spend over $200 for massive sound when you can get epic 140W sound you need from the Soundcore Boom 2 Plus? This puppy is now my top recommendation, by the way, because it’s on sale at a pretty sweet discount. Right now, Prime members can buy it for $50 off at Amazon, which lands it just under $200.
Perfect for outdoor adventures, casual listening, and more, the Boom 2 Plus is one of the best options for music lovers. Plus, it doesn’t often go on sale and is incredibly popular, boasting a 4.5-star Amazon rating. So, if you’d like to try it for yourself, act fast and save while the promo lasts.
Sound quality is important, but it’s not everything, right? Well, the Soundcore speaker nails the rest as well. I’m talking a floatable design, built-in lights, a powerbank that lets you charge your phone and accessories at 10W, IPX7 support — the whole shebang! There’s even a built-in microphone, so you can take quick calls wherever you are.
Bottom line: If I were buying a new portable Bluetooth speaker right now, I’d go for the Soundcore Boom 2 Plus any day! Featuring excellent sound, lights, a powerbank, a floatable design, and impressive battery life, it simply checks all the boxes. The best part? You can buy it for $50 off with Prime.
But what’s so good about this portable Bluetooth speaker? Well, it boasts impressive sound quality. It features built-in subwoofers and BassUP 2.0 technology that pumps heavy bass, wide mids, and crisp highs. But that’s not all — you also get multiple EQ presets, as well as a rich graphic equalizer to customize the sound to your precise taste.
What about battery life? The Boom 2 Plus gives you up to 20 hours of uninterrupted playtime, which is a solid result. Of course, listening at higher volumes might diminish the total time you can enjoy your favorite tunes.
