T-Mobile's shares cracked its 52-week low. What that means for the carrier and its customers
The action in T-Mobile's stock could be a major warning about what is to come with the carrier.
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T-Mobile's shares declined on Wednesday by $6.03 or 2.99% to close at $195.32. That made today's close for the stock its first under $200 since June 10, 2024 and also set a new 52-week low for the shares at $194.89. The downtrend for the stock started in early October when it was trading at $238. Since markets look ahead, this change in trend could indicate that something bearish is going to happen to T-Mobile as soon as April. That is six months after the trend changed.
Could we see a customer revolt at T-Mobile starting in April?
The first thing that comes to my mind is that by April, there will be a customer revolt thanks to T-Mobile's plan to start forcing customers to use the buggy and controversial T-Life app to handle 100% of phone upgrades, line additions, and account set-ups, including home internet. My crystal ball sees reps quitting, stores closing, and the stock declining even more. And the silly part is that T-Mobile continues to blow away the competition quarter after quarter. So why is T-Mobile transitioning to a digital carrier?
Is T-Mobile's declining stock giving us a warning?
Yes. Forewarned is forearmed.
54.79%
No. It's just a sell-off.
23.29%
I'll tell you in May.
21.92%
The shift is being done as T-Mobile focuses on squeezing the maximum profits out of existing customers. Closing stores will eliminate many costs that T-Mobile pays such as rent and maintenance. Will T-Mobile customers be okay with having to do without nearby retail stores? Forcing T-Life to handle 100% of most transactions means the carrier pays fewer sales commissions, lower costs for in-store staff and customer service agents. It also could mean that contacting customer service becomes even harder to do and that the odds of having a good experience decline (there is always T-Force which has a great track record handling complex and lost-cause issues).
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Lastly, by moving all transactions to T-Life, T-Mobile can get rid of "legacy systems" including those it picked up from Sprint in the $26.5 billion acquisition. This will lower costs since it will reduce the complexity of the IT systems used by T-Mobile. With T-Mobile adding many more customers with Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), using the T-Life app will help T-Mobile scale easier since there will be no need to build more stores or add more customer service reps.
The transition means T-Mobile doesn't care if it loses older customers
T-Mobile customers should be able to get more things done quickly using the T-Life app. There will be no more long wait times at stores, and even better no headache-inducing music playing while on hold. There are negatives here. For some older customers, using the T-Life app is too complicated and T-Mobile faces the loss of these customers.
This stock chart has turned ugly in a hurry. | Image credit-Google
The digital platform T-Mobile wants all of its customers to employ could help solve complicated issues using AI and the customer's personal data. With AI, solutions to a problem, or recommendations can be sent to a customer before T-Mobile is even contacted. Since T-Mobile's top ranked T-Mobile Tuesdays reward program is now part of the T-Life app, T-Mobile customers should become accustomed to the app making it easier for many to transition.
T-Mobile believes it can turn its strong customer growth rate into higher profits and ultimately a higher stock price. But the stock is giving us a warning that the transition might not go as smoothly as T-Mobile hopes it will.
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