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Premium Galaxy Z Flip 7 is much harder to resist at $290 off

Amazon's exclusive promo makes this foldable device way too good to pass up.

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A close-up of an unfolded Galaxy Z Flip 7's profile.
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It’s time to prepare for the Christmas gift exchange. By now, you might have already wrapped up all presents for your loved ones. But if you’re a flip phone fan, why not treat yourself too? The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is now a solid bargain at Amazon, where you can save a massive $290 on the 512GB JetBlack color variant.

Grab the Galaxy Z Flip 7 for $290 off

$290 off (24%)
The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is one of the best foldable devices in 2025, no two ways about it. It boasts a stunning design, smooth performance, and a solid camera. And now, you can save $290 on it, making it even harder to resist. Keep in mind that the promo is only available on the model in JetBlack with 512GB of storage.
Buy at Amazon

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Of course, we’ve checked prices elsewhere to make sure that this bargain is indeed awesome. And guess what? Best Buy, Walmart, and the official store give you a more modest $200 discount right now. So, if you’re looking for a polished foldable device at a great price this Christmas, Amazon’s promo is clearly the one to pick.

This Samsung phone checks all the boxes you could ask for. With its edge-to-edge 4.1-inch AMOLED cover screen, it’s a proper upgrade over its predecessor. Not only has the front display grown in size, but it now supports a 120Hz refresh rate, so it’s twice as smooth as the Z Flip 6. The main display is just as superb, measuring 6.9 inches and boasting excellent brightness and gorgeous colors.

While the book-like Galaxy Z Fold 7 packs the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, this fella comes with an Exynos 2500 processor. Is that a downgrade? For those obsessed with benchmark results, it might be. But during our time with it, we found the device buttery-smooth and quite responsive with everyday use.

On top of all that, this Android phone delivers solid camera performance. As you can see from our Galaxy Z Flip 7 review, it captures lovely photos in all sorts of scenarios. Even better, despite the lack of a dedicated telephoto lens (it features a 50MP main and a 12MP ultra-wide lens), zoom images come out surprisingly detailed.

All things considered, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is one of the best flip phones in 2025. The best part about all this? Amazon’s exclusive offer lets you save 24% on this premium device.

$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans

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$5 off (14%)
New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300.
Buy at Visible
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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
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