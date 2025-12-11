Premium Galaxy Z Flip 7 is much harder to resist at $290 off
Amazon's exclusive promo makes this foldable device way too good to pass up.
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Galaxy Z Flip 7 is now a solid bargain at Amazon, where you can save a massive $290 on the 512GB JetBlack color variant.It’s time to prepare for the Christmas gift exchange. By now, you might have already wrapped up all presents for your loved ones. But if you’re a flip phone fan, why not treat yourself too? The
Of course, we’ve checked prices elsewhere to make sure that this bargain is indeed awesome. And guess what? Best Buy, Walmart, and the official store give you a more modest $200 discount right now. So, if you’re looking for a polished foldable device at a great price this Christmas, Amazon’s promo is clearly the one to pick.
While the book-like Galaxy Z Fold 7 packs the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, this fella comes with an Exynos 2500 processor. Is that a downgrade? For those obsessed with benchmark results, it might be. But during our time with it, we found the device buttery-smooth and quite responsive with everyday use.
All things considered, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is one of the best flip phones in 2025. The best part about all this? Amazon’s exclusive offer lets you save 24% on this premium device.
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Of course, we’ve checked prices elsewhere to make sure that this bargain is indeed awesome. And guess what? Best Buy, Walmart, and the official store give you a more modest $200 discount right now. So, if you’re looking for a polished foldable device at a great price this Christmas, Amazon’s promo is clearly the one to pick.
This Samsung phone checks all the boxes you could ask for. With its edge-to-edge 4.1-inch AMOLED cover screen, it’s a proper upgrade over its predecessor. Not only has the front display grown in size, but it now supports a 120Hz refresh rate, so it’s twice as smooth as the Z Flip 6. The main display is just as superb, measuring 6.9 inches and boasting excellent brightness and gorgeous colors.
While the book-like Galaxy Z Fold 7 packs the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, this fella comes with an Exynos 2500 processor. Is that a downgrade? For those obsessed with benchmark results, it might be. But during our time with it, we found the device buttery-smooth and quite responsive with everyday use.
On top of all that, this Android phone delivers solid camera performance. As you can see from our Galaxy Z Flip 7 review, it captures lovely photos in all sorts of scenarios. Even better, despite the lack of a dedicated telephoto lens (it features a 50MP main and a 12MP ultra-wide lens), zoom images come out surprisingly detailed.
All things considered, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is one of the best flip phones in 2025. The best part about all this? Amazon’s exclusive offer lets you save 24% on this premium device.
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