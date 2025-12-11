Samsung is discontinuing some of its fitness programs along with a little-known Galaxy app

The writing has been on the wall for the Samsung Free app





In 2023, the Samsung Free app was replaced with the Samsung News app in the United States and Canada. Then, in April this year, the app was replaced with the Samsung News app in the UK as well. Although there isn't any official information about where the app is still available, I can confirm that it's at least available here in India.





The Korean giant has announced that the Free app will be unavailable in all regions starting December 16. Following its discontinuation, you can rely on the Samsung News app to read the news articles that were previously accessible through the Read tab of the Free app. However, you can continue using the Play tab through the Gaming Hub.



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Bad news for Samsung Free users, the service will be stopped as of December 16 ️



Do you use Samsung Free ? pic.twitter.com/oItb8VDHI0 — Alfatürk (@Alfaturk16) December 10, 2025





Samsung also clearly mentioned in the discontinuation notice of the Free app that it will delete all users' personal data collected for the app's functioning. However, it also stated that it will retain certain information that it is legally allowed to keep for a specific period before deleting it later.



Certain fitness programs are also going away forever









Unlike the Samsung Free app, the Health app is quite popular among Galaxy users. On one hand, Samsung is set to introduce useful features like ambient noise tracking to the app; on the other hand, it is removing some fitness programs that it believes no longer make sense.

The Galaxy makers have started sending notifications through the Health app, stating that it will no longer support the programs through downloads in fitness programs. Furthermore, any programs added before December 31, 2022, will also be discontinued. As a result, you might encounter an error when trying to access discontinued content from an outdated version of the Health app.







The good news, though, is that the content available for live streaming will remain accessible even after the changes take effect. That said, the notification didn't mention any specific timeline for when these changes will occur, other than stating they're happening in December. It's also unclear at this point whether this update in the Samsung Health app is related to One UI 8.5 , or if Samsung will roll out the changes through a standard app update.

Will you miss the Samsung Free app and the fitness programs? Yes – I used to use them often on my Galaxy device. 33.33% No – I wasn’t using these services anyway. 66.67% Vote 18 Votes

Services that won't be missed







I think Samsung is taking the right step by discontinuing the services mentioned above. The Samsung Free app doesn't really make much sense, as the company already has separate apps for all the content it offers. There's the Samsung News app, where you can find news, and the Gaming Hub, where you can access all your favorite games. Moreover, there have been a few reports in the past about the Free app consuming a large amount of data in the background.

Discontinuing the older programs in the Health app makes sense, as it will ensure that you are only watching newly updated programs that usually include health tips and exercises relevant to the latest research. Clearing out the outdated services clearly indicates how seriously Samsung is taking its Health app. This is further evident from some of the big changes introduced in the One UI 8.5 update , such as showing more information in weekly reports, tracking antioxidant levels, and giving the option to start meditation directly from the Galaxy Watch

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Samsung has announced that it's going to discontinue some of its services, including the Samsung Free app and a couple of fitness programs from its Health app.Samsung released the Samsung Free app as a replacement for the Samsung Daily feed, which itself was introduced as a replacement for Bixby Home. The app comes pre-installed on Galaxy smartphones and offers content such as news articles, podcasts, and interactive games. However, it never gained the same level of popularity as other Samsung apps, likely because the company didn't invest much effort in promoting it like its other services.