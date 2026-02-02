Grab the Sony ULT Field 5 for $122 off and level up your next gathering

Bluetooth speakers

Sony ULT Field 5: Save $122 on Amazon! $122 off (35%) Right now, a third-party seller on Amazon has the Sony ULT Field 5 listed for a steal at just under $229. With this generous $122 markdown, this loud Bluetooth speaker is arguably one of the best bangs for your buck on the market right now. It offers good sound with deep bass, has a 360-degree light show, and boasts an IP67 rating. Act fast and save while the deal lasts! Buy at Amazon

While it isn't exactly a compact speaker—measuring 12.3 inches wide, 5.7 inches high, and 5.0 inches deep—the Sony ULT Field 5 uses its larger size to its advantage, delivering loud sound with deep bass. You can also adjust the audio to your taste via the 10-band EQ in the Sony Sound Connect companion app. And since it’s not a device you can easily toss in a backpack and hit the road, it comes with a shoulder strap for easier carrying.In addition, it offers up to 25 hours of playtime on a single charge, which should be plenty for any party. Of course, your battery life might vary depending on whether you have the light show on or off. Yep, you read that right! This bad boy features its own 360-degree party lights, which you can customize via the app as well.A speaker of this caliber needs to be durable, which is why our friend here comes with a high IP67 dust and water resistance rating. This means it’s completely dust-tight and can even handle being submerged in three feet of water for up to 30 minutes.So, yeah! I believe the Sony ULT Field 5 brings a lot to the table, especially now that it’s $122 off. If you agree and want to give it a chance, I suggest you tap that deal button and save on this speaker before the last five units in stock disappear.