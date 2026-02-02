Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Grab the Sony ULT Field 5 for $122 off and level up your next gathering

The speaker is loud enough for small to mid-sized gatherings and is built to last.

By
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. The conditions of the deal/s may have changed since the initial publishing of this post.
Looking for a loud Sony speaker but don't want to pay full price? I hear you. The company has some impressive Bluetooth speakers, and some even rank among the best on the market, but they do cost a pretty penny—especially the ones designed for parties and big gatherings.

Fortunately, you can currently save on one. A third-party seller on Amazon has discounted the Sony ULT Field 5 by 35%, slashing a whole $122 off its price. This lets you pick one up for under $229 instead of spending around $350. I don’t know about you, but for me, saving $122 on a speaker made for small to mid-sized gatherings is always a solid deal worth taking advantage of. Just don’t wait around, as there are only five units left in stock at the time of writing, and the offer could expire any minute.

Right now, a third-party seller on Amazon has the Sony ULT Field 5 listed for a steal at just under $229. With this generous $122 markdown, this loud Bluetooth speaker is arguably one of the best bangs for your buck on the market right now. It offers good sound with deep bass, has a 360-degree light show, and boasts an IP67 rating. Act fast and save while the deal lasts!
While it isn't exactly a compact speaker—measuring 12.3 inches wide, 5.7 inches high, and 5.0 inches deep—the Sony ULT Field 5 uses its larger size to its advantage, delivering loud sound with deep bass. You can also adjust the audio to your taste via the 10-band EQ in the Sony Sound Connect companion app. And since it’s not a device you can easily toss in a backpack and hit the road, it comes with a shoulder strap for easier carrying.

In addition, it offers up to 25 hours of playtime on a single charge, which should be plenty for any party. Of course, your battery life might vary depending on whether you have the light show on or off. Yep, you read that right! This bad boy features its own 360-degree party lights, which you can customize via the app as well.

A speaker of this caliber needs to be durable, which is why our friend here comes with a high IP67 dust and water resistance rating. This means it’s completely dust-tight and can even handle being submerged in three feet of water for up to 30 minutes.

So, yeah! I believe the Sony ULT Field 5 brings a lot to the table, especially now that it’s $122 off. If you agree and want to give it a chance, I suggest you tap that deal button and save on this speaker before the last five units in stock disappear.

