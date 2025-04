Who is aiming for low smartphone sales this year and why is it Sony again with its Xperia 1 VII?

It pays to follow trends sometimes





We love to hate trends but there's a reason why companies got rid of notches in favor of screen cutouts and have gone all in on AI. Customers prefer innovation over stagnation. Sony phones might be toe to toe with other Android phones in how they perform everyday tasks but that's not reason enough to get people to upgrade.Sony has displayed signs of change in recent times. With the Xperia 1 VI, it ditched the tall aspect ratio that wasn't well suited to modern content. This also led it to dial down the resolution from 4K to FHD. While high-resolution displays are beautiful to look at, they drain the battery fast, so this was a step in the right direction.Its upcoming phone will seemingly continue to rely on the strength of strong camera hardware , but whether that will make up for its lack of processing chops remains to be seen.The Xperia 1 VI wasn't released in the US. Logically speaking, no manufacturer excludes a top market unless it knows there is no demand for its phones in the that market. It looks like most US consumers have given up on Sony and in true Sony fashion, the company has given up on the market instead of addressing the issues that led to its decline in ranks.With the Xperia 1 VII rumored to be largely like its predecessors, I am worried that Sony will fade further into oblivion. The sad part is that the company makes great phones. It's just its insistence on not being with the times is hurting its market share.