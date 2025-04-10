Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!
Who is aiming for low smartphone sales this year and why is it Sony again with its Xperia 1 VII?

Sony Xperia 1 VII
Sony Xperia 1 VII renders | Image Credit - OnLeaks

Sony never plays by the same rule book as manufacturers of best-selling smartphones. And while you may argue that strong sales aren't necessarily representative of a good product, a smartphone maker needs to make money to stay in the business. Otherwise, LG might still be around. The recent Xperia 1 VII leak has me worried that Sony is heading down the same path.

The best phones that nobody buys


Don't get me wrong. Sony makes amazing phones and the company seemingly doesn't target mainstream buyers with its offerings. They make enthusiast devices that don't skimp on features like a 3.5mm headphone jack and memory card slot. The company still hasn't adopted notches or cutouts and this approach allows it to offer front-facing stereo speakers, which is something you won't find on other recent phones.

Sony phones also give photographers more control over images, which is why they are the preferred choice for some professional creators.

Unfortunately for Sony, its phones have a limited appeal. Most smartphone buyers don't like to fiddle around with settings to eke out the best experience. They want something that doesn't involve a learning curve.

Sony's current flagship, the Xperia 1 VI, doesn't lean heavily into AI, which might not be a big deal considering AI still hasn't meaningfully changed the way we use our phones. However, since AI is all the rage these days, consumers don't want to miss out.

Sony's emphasis on being different is only hurting its sales. While the company doesn't break out shipments, a 2024 Bloombergreport said that sales in its home country of Japan declined 40 percent in 2023 and predicted a similar drop for 2024.

Per another report, it had a global market share of just 3.5 percent in the first half of 2024.

It pays to follow trends sometimes



We love to hate trends but there's a reason why companies got rid of notches in favor of screen cutouts and have gone all in on AI. Customers prefer innovation over stagnation. Sony phones might be toe to toe with other Android phones in how they perform everyday tasks but that's not reason enough to get people to upgrade.

Sony has displayed signs of change in recent times. With the Xperia 1 VI, it ditched the tall aspect ratio that wasn't well suited to modern content. This also led it to dial down the resolution from 4K to FHD. While high-resolution displays are beautiful to look at, they drain the battery fast, so this was a step in the right direction.

Its upcoming phone will seemingly continue to rely on the strength of strong camera hardware, but whether that will make up for its lack of processing chops remains to be seen.

Did Sony abandon the US or US abandon Sony?


The Xperia 1 VI wasn't released in the US. Logically speaking, no manufacturer excludes a top market unless it knows there is no demand for its phones in the that market. It looks like most US consumers have given up on Sony and in true Sony fashion, the company has given up on the market instead of addressing the issues that led to its decline in ranks.

With the Xperia 1 VII rumored to be largely like its predecessors, I am worried that Sony will fade further into oblivion. The sad part is that the company makes great phones. It's just its insistence on not being with the times is hurting its market share.
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless