Someone's about to win $175K from T-Mobile for the right network improvement idea

Sixth T Challenge seeks AI solutions for autonomous networks, energy efficiency, supply resilience, and security.

T-Mobile Wireless service
T-Mobile is setting its sights on building the next generation of autonomous, customer-first networks – ones that don’t just respond to your needs but anticipate them, delivering seamless and intelligent experiences that could completely reshape what we expect from telecom.

The sixth T Challenge kicks off


Deutsche Telekom and T-Mobile just kicked off the sixth edition of T Challenge. For six years now, the two companies have invited innovators and disruptors worldwide to bring forward AI-driven solutions that could transform telecommunications and turn the AI-native telco into reality – networks that are autonomous, intent-based, and built with the customer in mind.

This year’s focus is on four areas where AI could make the biggest difference:

  • Autonomous Networks: a network smart enough to think, adapt, and even repair itself.
  • Energy Efficiency & Zero-bit Zero-watt: AI tools that slash energy use from the design stage through daily operations.
  • Supply Resilience: AI systems that boost transparency, detect risks early, and help companies react faster to supply chain issues.
  • Security: solutions that don’t just protect networks and systems but also safeguard AI applications themselves.

Submissions are open now through December 5, 2025. After review, up to 12 teams will be chosen to present their ideas on April 28–29, 2026, at Deutsche Telekom’s HQ in Bonn, Germany. Judges from both Deutsche Telekom and T-Mobile will pick the winners.

Prizes include:

  • First Place: €150,000 (or equivalent, which is around $175,000 when directly converted)
  • Second Place: €75,000 (or equivalent)
  • Third Place: €50,000 (or equivalent)
  • Special Award: up to €25,000 (or equivalent)

Winners won’t just get the cash – they’ll also get the chance to further develop their tech directly with Deutsche Telekom in Europe and T-Mobile in the US.

Video credit – T-Mobile

Everyone’s chasing AI in telecom now


This push isn’t happening in a vacuum. AI is everywhere right now, and carriers aren’t missing their chance to jump in. AT&T, for example, recently gave its network the ability to self-repair in real time with AI. So, seeing T-Mobile move in the same direction isn’t shocking – it’s where the whole industry is headed.

Do you think competitions like T Challenge actually lead to real innovations in telecom?

And these challenges matter


Competitions like this are more than just a showcase. They are a way to spark innovation from unexpected places. You never really know where the next big breakthrough will come from, and by opening the door to developers, startups, and researchers worldwide, T-Mobile and Deutsche Telekom are betting that the next wave of AI-driven telecom magic might just come from one of them.

Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
