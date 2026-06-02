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At $152 off, the Sony WH-1000XM5 makes you forget that other premium options even exist

The headphones tick all the right boxes, so don't miss out!

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Preslav Mladenov
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A close-up of the Sony WH-1000XM5.
Design, sound, ANC... they just have it all. | Image by PhoneArena

In the market for new high-end wireless headphones? Amazon is offering a massive $152 discount on the Sony WH-1000XM5, turning them into a quite tempting choice for anyone looking to upgrade their listening experience for less.

Thanks to this markdown, you can snatch a set for under $249, which is a bargain price, considering these are Sony’s former flagship headphones and still rank among the best cans money can buy.

Sony WH-1000XM5: Save $152!
$152 off (38%)
Between their top-tier ANC, premium audio, and ultra-comfortable design, the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are an absolute dream for music lovers, even if they aren't the latest model. Amazon has slashed a whole $152 off them, bringing them down to under $249. Act fast and save while the deal is still up for grabs!
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Yep, don’t let the fact that they aren’t the latest model fool you; these definitely still pack a punch. With their dynamic head tracking and 360-degree audio, they offer high-end, immersive sound, letting you enjoy exceptional listening sessions every time. Since everyone has their own taste, you can tailor their audio to fit yours via the built-in EQ in their Sony Sound Connect companion app.

Sony is also one of the companies with the best active noise canceling, which is why the WH-1000XM5s mute the whole world the moment you turn their ANC on. With up to 30 hours of battery life on a single charge, you can easily zone out for a full day without any distractions ruining your experience, while the plush cushioning and lightweight 250-gram build ensure you won't suffer from any ear fatigue during those marathon listening sessions.

The Sony WH-1000XM5 just tick all the right boxes. They have premium sound, industry-leading ANC, a comfy design, and dependable battery life. Their only drawback is that they lack an official IP dust and water resistance rating, which means you should be careful when using them outside or at the gym.

Given that their competitors also lack an official IP rating, I think we can turn a blind eye to this. Plus, Amazon’s $152 discount makes a really compelling argument for why you should act fast and score a pair now. So, I suggest you do exactly that!
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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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