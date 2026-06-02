At $152 off, the Sony WH-1000XM5 makes you forget that other premium options even exist

Sony WH-1000XM5: Save $152! $152 off (38%) Between their top-tier ANC, premium audio, and ultra-comfortable design, the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are an absolute dream for music lovers, even if they aren't the latest model. Amazon has slashed a whole $152 off them, bringing them down to under $249. Act fast and save while the deal is still up for grabs! Buy at Amazon

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Yep, don’t let the fact that they aren’t the latest model fool you; these definitely still pack a punch. With their dynamic head tracking and 360-degree audio, they offer high-end, immersive sound, letting you enjoy exceptional listening sessions every time. Since everyone has their own taste, you can tailor their audio to fit yours via the built-in EQ in their Sony Sound Connect companion app.Sony is also one of the companies with the best active noise canceling, which is why the WH-1000XM5s mute the whole world the moment you turn their ANC on. With up to 30 hours of battery life on a single charge, you can easily zone out for a full day without any distractions ruining your experience, while the plush cushioning and lightweight 250-gram build ensure you won't suffer from any ear fatigue during those marathon listening sessions.The Sony WH-1000XM5 just tick all the right boxes. They have premium sound, industry-leading ANC, a comfy design, and dependable battery life. Their only drawback is that they lack an official IP dust and water resistance rating, which means you should be careful when using them outside or at the gym.Given that their competitors also lack an official IP rating, I think we can turn a blind eye to this. Plus, Amazon’s $152 discount makes a really compelling argument for why you should act fast and score a pair now. So, I suggest you do exactly that!