Samsung's new Smart Browsing feature could help you save money
Strings of code from a leaked One UI 9 show an interesting new feature in the Samsung Browser.
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Samsung might be adding a cool new feature in its Samsung Browser | Image by Samsung
Samsung Browser is not the most popular platform for surfing the net, but this could change because of a new feature that's in development. Our friends at Android Authority have dissected the latest leaked One UI 9 build and found out an interesting new feature inside the Samsung Browser v30.0.0.39 app.
Another string of code talks about “certain retail and commerce websites that are part of this service,” suggesting that Samsung is working with retail sites to enable this feature, and it won't be able to extract coupons from any random internet store.
"Which data is accessed : We will access the website you are visiting, the contents of your basket, and your IP address to find available coupons. We obtain this information via tracking technologies, which are small text files placed on your device to enable us to read this information from your device and deliver the coupons to you. We will only access this information when you are visiting certain retail and commerce websites which are part of this service.
The purpose of this data and who uses it: We use this information to select and display relevant coupons from participating website operators. We will also use this information to prevent fraud and for service integrity and to record the number of coupons used billing purposes."
The feature will be opt-in and disabled by default. Android Authority guys were able to activate the toggle in the One UI itself, but it didn't return any real results while browsing, so it appears to be in an early stage. Smart Browsing could debut with One UI 9, given the code is taken from a leaked version of that OS, but it might be pushed back, as we don't know what the current state it is in, operation-wise.
On one hand, a browser feature that automatically finds you coupons and discounts and thus saves you money sounds quite useful. The new Smart Browsing option could be especially helpful during shopping events such as Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday, where information about coupons and discounts could be overwhelming.
There are several strings of code with descriptions that all point toward a slew of shopping features coming to the Samsung Browser. From the description in one of the lines, we can safely say that this new Smart Browsing feature will display coupons for discounts when you browse the internet and visit shopping sites that offer coupons.
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"Samsung Browser shows relevant coupons when you visit shopping websites using information related to your visit, such as your country (based on device or network information) and the time of your visit. You can manage or turn off Smart shopping at any time in Samsung Browser Settings > Useful features > Turn off. See our Privacy Notice for more details," reads the whole description. We tried to find the feature but it's not present in One UI 8.5 at the moment.
Code found in the leaked version of One UI 9 | Image by Android Authority
Another string of code talks about “certain retail and commerce websites that are part of this service,” suggesting that Samsung is working with retail sites to enable this feature, and it won't be able to extract coupons from any random internet store.
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Finally, there's a consent form talking about how Samsung is going to decide what coupons to show you, and it involves reading some of your browsing history and data. The line talks about tracking cookies and how they work. Find the whole data access disclaimer below:
"Which data is accessed : We will access the website you are visiting, the contents of your basket, and your IP address to find available coupons. We obtain this information via tracking technologies, which are small text files placed on your device to enable us to read this information from your device and deliver the coupons to you. We will only access this information when you are visiting certain retail and commerce websites which are part of this service.
The purpose of this data and who uses it: We use this information to select and display relevant coupons from participating website operators. We will also use this information to prevent fraud and for service integrity and to record the number of coupons used billing purposes."
The feature will be opt-in and disabled by default. Android Authority guys were able to activate the toggle in the One UI itself, but it didn't return any real results while browsing, so it appears to be in an early stage. Smart Browsing could debut with One UI 9, given the code is taken from a leaked version of that OS, but it might be pushed back, as we don't know what the current state it is in, operation-wise.
Would you use a browser feature that shows you coupons from shopping sites?
Is this feature a game changer?
On one hand, a browser feature that automatically finds you coupons and discounts and thus saves you money sounds quite useful. The new Smart Browsing option could be especially helpful during shopping events such as Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday, where information about coupons and discounts could be overwhelming.
Samsung might be trying to make its in-house browser more appealing, as Google Chrome dominates the mobile browsing scene with 65-70% market share globally. This new feature could also tie up with Galaxy AI in future updates, allowing people to find their desired product at the best price possible with a single voice command.
Would you use such a feature? Share your thoughts in the comments below and vote in our poll.
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