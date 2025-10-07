Samsung’s new 200MP camera sensor has tiny pixels that could power your next telephoto zoom camera

Improved optics and other technologies for better color performance





One example is the combination of the new Front Deep Trench Isolation (FDTI) and dual Vertical Transfer Gate (D-VTG) technologies. They allow every pixel to store more electrons, leading to improved light sensitivity. Along with that, Samsung utilizes a DTI Center Cut (DCC) structure, which further improves the random noise reduction and autofocus precision.Samsung is integrating various technologies into the ISOCELL HP5 to maximize the sensor’s light reception, which should lead to enhanced color expression. The company uses a combination of complicated abbreviations, such as High Precision Microlens, High Transmittance ARL, and High Sensitivity DTI, to describe what made the sensor better at absorbing light with reduced interference. That should lead to clear images even in low light despite what Samsung calls “remarkably small 0.5µm pixels.”Of course, Samsung also utilizes artificial intelligence through what it calls end-to-end (E2E) AI Remosaic processing. That allows the HP5 to capture and process full 200MP images in less than two seconds, which should lead to no visible delay when taking full-res images.