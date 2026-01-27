Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

The Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold is finally coming to the U.S.: here's when and how much it'll cost you

After a limited global launch, the 10-inch folding wonder finally arrives in the U.S.

Samsung is finally bringing its most ambitious phone yet to American shores, and it’s one that will truly be a first for the country. The Galaxy Z TriFold is set to arrive in the U.S. later this month, marking a milestone in the amount of tech that you can carry at any given time.

The TriFold makes its grand U.S. entrance


Following a brief wait, Samsung has officially announced that the Galaxy Z TriFold will be available nationwide starting January 30. The device was first unveiled in early December but had a limited rollout in South Korea, China, Singapore, Taiwan, and the UAE.

Now that 2026’s first quarter has arrived, Samsung is making good on their promise to bring it to American shoppers. The device is available in a sleek Crafted Black color with 512GB storage and costs $2,899. It can be found on Samsung’s website and at its Experience Stores.

To quickly recap, the Galaxy Z TriFold boasts a 10-inch screen, 3.9mm thickness at its thinnest point, a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, and a 200MP camera on the back.

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold

  • Display 10.0-inch . 2160x1584px
  • Camera Triple camera
  • Battery 5600 mAh
  • Storage 16GB . 512GB
  • Hardware Snapdragon 8 Elite
  • OS Android 16

Why a U.S. release is important


For a while, the coolest triple-folding phone tech was something we could only view on YouTube videos from overseas. However, by releasing the Galaxy Z TriFold in America, Samsung is finally providing American consumers with a way to get their hands on this tech without having to go through the hassle of importing it.

In the U.S., Samsung does not yet have a competitor in this category of phone design. While Google and OnePlus offer excellent phones, they only fold once. By releasing this phone, Samsung is poised to dominate this category of phones, something that many power users crave: a phone that does it all.

How do you feel about the $2,899 price tag?

Time to fold or hold


While I must admit I'm interested in the Galaxy Z TriFold myself, I also understand that it’s a lot to spend on a single phone, especially for something that may not be compatible with many of my current accessories. Clearly, this phone is for the person who wants to be on the bleeding edge of tech and is willing to spend a first-gen premium to do it.

If you fall in that category and would like to own this marvel of engineering, you can purchase it by going to Samsung.com or a Samsung store to pick it up in person.
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
COMMENTS (0)

