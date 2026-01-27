The Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold is finally coming to the U.S.: here's when and how much it'll cost you





The TriFold makes its grand U.S. entrance



Following a brief wait, Samsung has officially announced that the Galaxy Z TriFold will be available nationwide starting January 30 . The device was first unveiled in early December but had a limited rollout in South Korea, China, Singapore, Taiwan, and the UAE.





costs $2,899 . It can be found on Samsung’s website and at its Now that 2026’s first quarter has arrived, Samsung is making good on their promise to bring it to American shoppers. The device is available in a sleek Crafted Black color with 512GB storage and. It can be found on Samsung’s website and at its Experience Stores





To quickly recap, the Galaxy Z TriFold boasts a 10-inch screen, 3.9mm thickness at its thinnest point, a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, and a 200MP camera on the back.



Recommended For You

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Display 10.0-inch . 2160x1584px

Camera Triple camera

Battery 5600 mAh

Storage 16GB . 512GB

Hardware Snapdragon 8 Elite

OS Android 16





Why a U.S. release is important



For a while, the coolest triple-folding phone tech was something we could only view on YouTube videos from overseas. However, by releasing the Galaxy Z TriFold in America, Samsung is finally providing American consumers with a way to get their hands on this tech without having to go through the hassle of importing it.



In the U.S., Samsung does not yet have a competitor in this category of phone design. While Google and OnePlus offer excellent phones, they only fold once. By releasing this phone, Samsung is poised to dominate this category of phones, something that many power users crave: a phone that does it all. For a while, the coolest triple-folding phone tech was something we could only view on YouTube videos from overseas. However, by releasing thein America, Samsung is finally providing American consumers with a way to get their hands on this tech without having to go through the hassle of importing it.In the U.S., Samsung does not yet have a competitor in this category of phone design. While Google and OnePlus offer excellent phones, they only fold once. By releasing this phone, Samsung is poised to dominate this category of phones, something that many power users crave: a phone that does it all.



How do you feel about the $2,899 price tag? It’s worth it to have a tablet in my pocket. I’ll wait for the price to come down in a year or two. Too rich for my blood, I’ll stick to a normal foldable. I’d rather just buy a separate phone and tablet. Vote





Time to fold or hold



While I must admit I'm interested in the Galaxy Z TriFold myself, I also understand that it’s a lot to spend on a single phone, especially for something that may not be compatible with many of my current accessories. Clearly, this phone is for the person who wants to be on the bleeding edge of tech and is willing to spend a first-gen premium to do it.



Receive the latest Samsung news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy While I must admit I'm interested in themyself, I also understand that it’s a lot to spend on a single phone, especially for something that may not be compatible with many of my current accessories. Clearly, this phone is for the person who wants to be on the bleeding edge of tech and is willing to spend a first-gen premium to do it.If you fall in that category and would like to own this marvel of engineering, you can purchase it by going to Samsung.com or a Samsung store to pick it up in person.