Want to try the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold? You can get hands-on time with one starting tomorrow





See the Galaxy Z TriFold in person



Samsung is bringing its latest device to the public sooner than we expected, at least in a way. After showing off the device at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) earlier this month, the company is now putting the Samsung is bringing its latest device to the public sooner than we expected, at least in a way. After showing off the device at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) earlier this month, the company is now putting the Galaxy Z TriFold into the hands of users at its Samsung Experience Stores. Starting tomorrow (January 23rd), you will be able to walk into one of these physical locations to see exactly how that immersive 10" screen folds and unfolds.





This is important because, until now, unless you were lucky enough to be at CES or any of the shows where Samsung had demo units of the device, the TriFold has been mostly behind glass or in the hands of select industry insiders or influencers. Availability at the Samsung Experience Stores would effectively be a preview available to all before the official U.S. launch details are revealed.



Recommended For You

Where to find the Galaxy Z TriFold









Houston, TX: the Galleria (Level 1 near Starbucks)

Glendale, CA: the Americana at Brand (near Sephora)

Garden City, NY: Roosevelt Field (level 2)

Bloomington, MN: Mall of America (level 1)

Cerritos, CA: Los Cerritos Center (across from Lululemon)

Frisco, TX: Stonebriar Centre (level 1)

Elmhurst, NY: Queens Center (level 1) If you live near one of these cities, you are in luck. Here is where you can go test out the new device:





Why this tri-fold matters



You might be wondering why you should care about yet another folding phone when we already have so many options. What sets the Galaxy Z TriFold apart here is the sheer amount of screen real estate. A regular foldable, like the ones we have available in the U.S. right now, simply cannot provide you with the same screen size that a TriFold can.



When you unfold this beast, you get a massive 10" display, which is basically a full-sized tablet that fits in your pocket. It is a significant jump from what we are used to seeing from competitors like Google, OnePlus, and now Motorola. You might be wondering why you should care about yet another folding phone when we already have so many options. What sets theapart here is the sheer amount of screen real estate. A regular foldable, like the ones we have available in the U.S. right now, simply cannot provide you with the same screen size that a TriFold can.When you unfold this beast, you get a massive 10" display, which is basically a full-sized tablet that fits in your pocket. It is a significant jump from what we are used to seeing from competitors like Google, OnePlus, and now Motorola.



Receive the latest Samsung news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy What is your primary take on the new tri-folding form factor? It's the perfect replacement for both a phone and a tablet I am worried it will be too thick and heavy for daily use I still prefer the standard book-style foldables I am sticking to regular slab smartphones for now Vote





Is it worth the hype?



Foldables are still a bit of a mystery to the average consumer, and seeing a tri-fold on a video is very different from holding it in your own hands. You need to feel the weight and see the crease (or lack thereof) to really judge if it is practical for you.



I am definitely curious to see how thick it feels in the back pocket or how much space it will take up in my purse. While a 10-inch screen sounds wonderful for watching movies or multitasking, the bulk might be a dealbreaker for some. Foldables are still a bit of a mystery to the average consumer, and seeing a tri-fold on a video is very different from holding it in your own hands. You need to feel the weight and see the crease (or lack thereof) to really judge if it is practical for you.I am definitely curious to see how thick it feels in the back pocket or how much space it will take up in my purse. While a 10-inch screen sounds wonderful for watching movies or multitasking, the bulk might be a dealbreaker for some.





I am nowhere near any of the aforementioned Samsung Experience Stores, so I do hope the device becomes available more widely soon at more locations. However, if it's feasible for you to visit one of the stores to check out the Z TriFold, I think it would definitely be worth the trip.