Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra -42% off!

Samsung may launch the Galaxy XR in many more markets if you start buying it

Samsung has big plans for the Galaxy XR headset in 2026, which could be XR’s last chance.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung AR-VR
Product image of the Samsung Galaxy XR
It took quite a while, but Samsung finally launched its first extended reality headset, the Galaxy XR, in October. Currently, the device is only available in South Korea and the United States, but a new rumor claims that’ll change sooner than expected.

Samsung may launch the Galaxy XR in more countries in 2026


Samsung is planning to start selling the Galaxy XR in at least four new countries sometime in 2026, according to information reported by SamMobile. Currently, the countries that are likely to get the headset are the following:

  • Canada
  • Germany
  • France
  • United Kingdom

It’s likely that this list is not final and Samsung will add more countries to it. That will be related to improving production and making more apps and experiences available on the device.

No rush for a wider release



Apparently, Samsung’s strategy is to patiently test how the Galaxy XR is performing in some key markets before launching it more widely. If the test runs go well, the company could launch the headset in even more countries over the next year.

Apple had a similar approach with the Apple Vision Pro, which was initially launched only in the US. In the months afterwards, Apple’s headset landed in almost a dozen more countries, but it never became globally available.

Do you plan buying an XR headset?

Vote View Result


Samsung has a higher chance of reaching a wider audience with the Galaxy XR. Apple’s Vision Pro starts at $3,499, which is a prohibitively high price. While the Galaxy XR is far from cheap, its $1,799 starting price makes it more affordable for more users.

Still a niche product


I think Apple was right to ditch the Vision Pro and move on to developing smart glasses. Extended reality sounds fun, but it’s actually far from worth the isolating experience and the price tag. Samsung is likely to reach more people with the Galaxy XR, but it’ll still be a niche product with questionable utility.

Iconic Phones is now up for pre-order in the US!

Our new coffee table book, Iconic Phones, is a stunning visual tribute to the legends in the world of phones, featuring exclusive high-resolution photography, stories, quotes and fun trivia. Pre-order now and save 15% with code: PARENA15
Pre-order now
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/344-200/PA-ITemelkov-Profile-2.webp
Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
Read the latest from Ilia Temelkov
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 12

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 5

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 5
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Leak showcasing finalized Galaxy S26 series indicates base model will steal the show
Leak showcasing finalized Galaxy S26 series indicates base model will steal the show
The first-ever Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold deal is finally here, and it's epic
The first-ever Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold deal is finally here, and it's epic
It's hard to believe, but the Exynos 2600 AP reportedly benchmarks at Apple M5 levels
It's hard to believe, but the Exynos 2600 AP reportedly benchmarks at Apple M5 levels
Walmart has Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S10 Lite mid-ranger on sale at a heavy-duty discount
Walmart has Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S10 Lite mid-ranger on sale at a heavy-duty discount
Pixel 10 has been selling like hotcakes in the US despite the iPhone 17’s success
Pixel 10 has been selling like hotcakes in the US despite the iPhone 17’s success
Galaxy S26 Ultra's Snapdragon woes could hurt sales as Exynos struggles are real
Galaxy S26 Ultra's Snapdragon woes could hurt sales as Exynos struggles are real

Latest News

Apple’s soft aluminum iPhone 17 Pro experiment has a real durability problem
Apple’s soft aluminum iPhone 17 Pro experiment has a real durability problem
Miss me with that slim phones trend, here's the world's first tablet with a built-in projector
Miss me with that slim phones trend, here's the world's first tablet with a built-in projector
Apple keeps making the iPad Pro faster, but not better
Apple keeps making the iPad Pro faster, but not better
Black Friday AirPods deals: 5 offers to splurge on ahead of the event
Black Friday AirPods deals: 5 offers to splurge on ahead of the event
Samsung is all over the place with the Galaxy S26: good ol' confusion strategy or just chaos?
Samsung is all over the place with the Galaxy S26: good ol' confusion strategy or just chaos?
Google's kid-friendly Fitbit Ace LTE watch becomes even harder to beat at a new record low price
Google's kid-friendly Fitbit Ace LTE watch becomes even harder to beat at a new record low price
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless