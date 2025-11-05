Samsung may launch the Galaxy XR in many more markets if you start buying it
Samsung has big plans for the Galaxy XR headset in 2026, which could be XR’s last chance.
It took quite a while, but Samsung finally launched its first extended reality headset, the Galaxy XR, in October. Currently, the device is only available in South Korea and the United States, but a new rumor claims that’ll change sooner than expected.
Samsung may launch the Galaxy XR in more countries in 2026
Samsung is planning to start selling the Galaxy XR in at least four new countries sometime in 2026, according to information reported by SamMobile. Currently, the countries that are likely to get the headset are the following:
- Canada
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
It’s likely that this list is not final and Samsung will add more countries to it. That will be related to improving production and making more apps and experiences available on the device.
No rush for a wider release
Samsung launched the Galaxy XR only in the US and South Korea. | Image credit – Samsung
Apparently, Samsung’s strategy is to patiently test how the Galaxy XR is performing in some key markets before launching it more widely. If the test runs go well, the company could launch the headset in even more countries over the next year.
Apple had a similar approach with the Apple Vision Pro, which was initially launched only in the US. In the months afterwards, Apple’s headset landed in almost a dozen more countries, but it never became globally available.
Samsung has a higher chance of reaching a wider audience with the Galaxy XR. Apple’s Vision Pro starts at $3,499, which is a prohibitively high price. While the Galaxy XR is far from cheap, its $1,799 starting price makes it more affordable for more users.
Still a niche product
I think Apple was right to ditch the Vision Pro and move on to developing smart glasses. Extended reality sounds fun, but it’s actually far from worth the isolating experience and the price tag. Samsung is likely to reach more people with the Galaxy XR, but it’ll still be a niche product with questionable utility.
