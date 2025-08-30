Samsung may be late to the party, but I bet its tri-foldable will be a work of art
The Samsung Galaxy G Fold, which might finally launch later this year, is going to be a pretty neat phone, if I had to guess.
*Image credit — Huawei
It’s been pretty much confirmed that Samsung is working on a tri-foldable smartphone, likely named the Galaxy G Fold. And, from what little we know of this phone, coupled with the company’s recent track record of excellent foldables, I think we can safely assume that this G Fold will be a work of art.
Samsung’s turnaround is legendary
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is a stunning phone. | Image credit — PhoneArena
Only two months back, Samsung’s foldable phones were widely considered as almost ancient in the face of modern competitors. The Galaxy Z Fold 6, for example, was a clunky mess when compared to phones like the Oppo Find N5, and for a long time there was no hope of Samsung catching up.
But catch up it did, and with a lot to show. Rumors spread like wildfire as the launch of the Fold 7 neared, and they all turned out to be true. The Galaxy Z Fold 7, as well as the Galaxy Z Flip 7, are both stunning phones that are now giving competitors a real tough time. Samsung’s sales and market share are skyrocketing, and now we can hope for a great tri-foldable, and not just an okay one.
Galaxy G Fold is already innovating
A concept tri-folding display by Samsung. | Image credit — NotebookCheck
According to a new leak, the upcoming Galaxy G Fold is adopting a different folding mechanism compared to today’s already existing tri-foldable: the Huawei Mate XT. This new way of folding such a phone should, in theory, mean that the expansive inner display is much better protected against the elements.
While this might not seem like that big of a deal, I’d like to argue otherwise. I love Huawei, don’t get me wrong, but Samsung’s approach — despite seeing a very limited release — is already seeming like it’ll be a lot more practical.
With the Flip 7 and Fold 7, Samsung has finally realized that people will rush to buy the company’s phones if they’re as good as other alternatives on the market. The Galaxy branding carries a lot of weight. Who knew?
As such, I think that Samsung is going to fill the G Fold with neat little practical design choices that will make it the best tri-foldable on the market, even if it has a smaller battery. Just like the novel folding mechanism, the phone will have other similar niceties that will put it a step above the competition, if I had to guess.
It’s an exciting few years for both Samsung and Apple fans
The redesigned iPhone 17 Pro, coming next month. | Image credit — Setsuna Digital
But the best part is that both Samsung and Apple are stepping up their game for the next few years. The next three years of iPhone are filled with visual overhauls and brand-new hardware features that many have been clamoring for for years, in addition to the company entering new product categories.
Meanwhile, while I may not agree with how Samsung is approaching its phones moving forward — visually resembling the iPhone and keeping the same battery — its foldables are knocking it out of the park. And, if all the stars align, Apple may even finally launch the mythical foldable iPhone next year too!
With so many brilliant devices on the way, the next few years are ones where the end consumer wins, not one particular brand. Though, if I had to choose, I’d still probably go for the Galaxy G Fold over the Mate XTs, especially if it was going to be my daily driver.
