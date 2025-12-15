Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

Why is Samsung distancing itself from Apple’s most promising iPhone?

Samsung is hesitating, and LG Display is seizing the opportunity to provide displays for Apple's most ambitious iPhone.

3comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung LG Apple Display iPhone
Holding up an iPhone 17 Pro Max
In 2027, to mark the 20th anniversary of the iPhone, Apple plans to release an exciting new iPhone Pro model. However, according to a new report (translated source), Samsung has apparently decided to take a backseat in display production, prompting LG Display to seize the opportunity.

What is the iPhone 20 Pro?


According to various reports and leaks from industry insiders, Apple will skip the iPhone 19, and release an ambitious iPhone 20 Pro model in 2027. This iPhone will get rid of any distractions on the display — notches, Dynamic Island, punch holes, etc. — and feature a flawless screen. Everything will be shifted below the display.

Apple plans to go a step further. Similar to Samsung’s old Edge phones, this iPhone Pro will have a display that melds into the edges of its chassis. Unlike the Edge phones, this model will do this on all four sides. The intent is to create an iPhone that is all screen when you look at it from the front.

Are you intrigued by this iPhone Pro model?
Consider my interest piqued
30.49%
Doesn't sound that interesting
34.76%
I'll believe it when I see it
34.76%
164 Votes


Samsung cautious, LG Display investing aggressively




Recommended For You

According to the report, despite Samsung Display’s extensive history of supplying Apple with excellent displays for the iPhone, the company is cautious about this new model. Samsung is allegedly not interested in producing displays for this iPhone, or is holding talks behind closed doors.

On the other hand, competitor LG Display has begun investing aggressively in equipment that can manufacture the unique displays that Apple requires for 2027. While Samsung is hesitating for whatever reason, LG Display is on the offensive, no doubt hoping to snag a large slice of the 20th anniversary pie.

Samsung might have its hands full


Personally, I can think of two possibilities of why Samsung Display might not be jumping at the opportunity to supply displays for this iPhone Pro model.

Apple has chosen Samsung exclusively to provide it with displays for the upcoming foldable iPhone. The company might just have its hands full, and can’t make time or spare resources for another massive job.

However, there is also the possibility that Samsung might not think that this model will be ready in time. Apple wants to move both the selfie camera and the Face ID sensors below the display. Samsung has experience with this, and actually ditched the under-display camera for a punch hole design instead with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 this year.

The company might be waiting to see if Apple abandons its plans or not, before deciding to commit time and resources to the task.

$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans

$30 /mo
$35
$5 off (14%)
New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.webp
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Read the latest from Abdullah Asim

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (3)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 2

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 6

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 9
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

Samsung is officially getting one of Apple’s best features to the Galaxy S26
Samsung is officially getting one of Apple’s best features to the Galaxy S26
The Galaxy S Ultra can't hold a candle to two-year-old base iPhones. Samsung has to change
The Galaxy S Ultra can't hold a candle to two-year-old base iPhones. Samsung has to change
Google Maps could soon get a long-overdue upgrade that replaces WhatsApp and Google Messages for location sharing – here's how it'll work
Google Maps could soon get a long-overdue upgrade that replaces WhatsApp and Google Messages for location sharing – here's how it'll work
I'd rather get a Galaxy A56 than any of the non-Ultra S26 models
I'd rather get a Galaxy A56 than any of the non-Ultra S26 models
A generous discount made the speedy iPad Mini (A17 Pro) even sweeter than usual
A generous discount made the speedy iPad Mini (A17 Pro) even sweeter than usual
Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57 official launch date was finally revealed by Samsung
Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57 official launch date was finally revealed by Samsung

Latest News

T-Mobile rep blames the T-Life app for allowing this fraud to take place in the carrier's stores
T-Mobile rep blames the T-Life app for allowing this fraud to take place in the carrier's stores
This massive Apple Store shortage proves that this major hardware launch is imminent
This massive Apple Store shortage proves that this major hardware launch is imminent
Apple just quietly hiked the prices of these popular accessories, and there is a scary reason why
Apple just quietly hiked the prices of these popular accessories, and there is a scary reason why
At $320 off, the Galaxy S25 Edge is the S26 Ultra's biggest (and slimmest) rival
At $320 off, the Galaxy S25 Edge is the S26 Ultra's biggest (and slimmest) rival
Apple is dooming two promising products to absurdly lazy updates
Apple is dooming two promising products to absurdly lazy updates
T-Mobile is closer to its goal after the latest update to the T-Life app
T-Mobile is closer to its goal after the latest update to the T-Life app
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless