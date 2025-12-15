Why is Samsung distancing itself from Apple’s most promising iPhone?
Samsung is hesitating, and LG Display is seizing the opportunity to provide displays for Apple's most ambitious iPhone.
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In 2027, to mark the 20th anniversary of the iPhone, Apple plans to release an exciting new iPhone Pro model. However, according to a new report (translated source), Samsung has apparently decided to take a backseat in display production, prompting LG Display to seize the opportunity.
According to various reports and leaks from industry insiders, Apple will skip the iPhone 19, and release an ambitious iPhone 20 Pro model in 2027. This iPhone will get rid of any distractions on the display — notches, Dynamic Island, punch holes, etc. — and feature a flawless screen. Everything will be shifted below the display.
According to the report, despite Samsung Display’s extensive history of supplying Apple with excellent displays for the iPhone, the company is cautious about this new model. Samsung is allegedly not interested in producing displays for this iPhone, or is holding talks behind closed doors.
On the other hand, competitor LG Display has begun investing aggressively in equipment that can manufacture the unique displays that Apple requires for 2027. While Samsung is hesitating for whatever reason, LG Display is on the offensive, no doubt hoping to snag a large slice of the 20th anniversary pie.
Personally, I can think of two possibilities of why Samsung Display might not be jumping at the opportunity to supply displays for this iPhone Pro model.
However, there is also the possibility that Samsung might not think that this model will be ready in time. Apple wants to move both the selfie camera and the Face ID sensors below the display. Samsung has experience with this, and actually ditched the under-display camera for a punch hole design instead with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 this year.
The company might be waiting to see if Apple abandons its plans or not, before deciding to commit time and resources to the task.
What is the iPhone 20 Pro?
According to various reports and leaks from industry insiders, Apple will skip the iPhone 19, and release an ambitious iPhone 20 Pro model in 2027. This iPhone will get rid of any distractions on the display — notches, Dynamic Island, punch holes, etc. — and feature a flawless screen. Everything will be shifted below the display.
Apple plans to go a step further. Similar to Samsung’s old Edge phones, this iPhone Pro will have a display that melds into the edges of its chassis. Unlike the Edge phones, this model will do this on all four sides. The intent is to create an iPhone that is all screen when you look at it from the front.
Are you intrigued by this iPhone Pro model?
Consider my interest piqued
30.49%
Doesn't sound that interesting
34.76%
I'll believe it when I see it
34.76%
Samsung cautious, LG Display investing aggressively
Apple has chosen Samsung exclusively for the foldable iPhone. | Image credit — Technizo Concept
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On the other hand, competitor LG Display has begun investing aggressively in equipment that can manufacture the unique displays that Apple requires for 2027. While Samsung is hesitating for whatever reason, LG Display is on the offensive, no doubt hoping to snag a large slice of the 20th anniversary pie.
Samsung might have its hands full
Personally, I can think of two possibilities of why Samsung Display might not be jumping at the opportunity to supply displays for this iPhone Pro model.
Apple has chosen Samsung exclusively to provide it with displays for the upcoming foldable iPhone. The company might just have its hands full, and can’t make time or spare resources for another massive job.
However, there is also the possibility that Samsung might not think that this model will be ready in time. Apple wants to move both the selfie camera and the Face ID sensors below the display. Samsung has experience with this, and actually ditched the under-display camera for a punch hole design instead with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 this year.
The company might be waiting to see if Apple abandons its plans or not, before deciding to commit time and resources to the task.
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