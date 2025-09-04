Samsung just launched the new Galaxy Tab S11 series and it wants to steal your laptop's job – here's what you're getting
The Galaxy Tab S11 series launches with Extended DeX mode, Galaxy AI integration, and productivity features designed to replace your current workflow.
Without much fuss, Samsung just dropped the new Galaxy S25 FE and, alongside it, the next-gen Galaxy Tab S11 and Tab S11 Ultra. This lineup comes with a redesigned S Pen that’s supposed to feel nicer in the hand and more precise when you’re writing or sketching. Plus, Samsung has sprinkled in some fresh AI tricks through One UI 8 for more natural, intuitive interactions.
But one of the big highlights this year? Samsung DeX extended mode. It lets the Tab S11 double as an external monitor for dual-screen productivity. That’s a big win for anyone who wants their tablet to work like a laptop. Now, let’s break it all down.
Big screens, thin frames, and boring colors
The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra and the Tab S11. | Image credit – Samsung
Both models are IP68 rated, which means they’ll survive splashes and dust – and technically even full submersion. But honestly, don’t go dunking your $1,000+ tablet just to test that.
Cameras and batteries – nothing flashy here
Surprise, it’s all about AI (again)
Galaxy AI features are baked in. | Image credit – Samsung
DeX gets smarter (and probably more useful)
Price and availability – the big reality check
