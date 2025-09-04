Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Samsung just launched the new Galaxy Tab S11 series and it wants to steal your laptop's job – here's what you're getting

The Galaxy Tab S11 series launches with Extended DeX mode, Galaxy AI integration, and productivity features designed to replace your current workflow.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Android Galaxy Tab
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
An image showing the Galaxy Tab S11 in Gray on white background.
Without much fuss, Samsung just dropped the new Galaxy S25 FE and, alongside it, the next-gen Galaxy Tab S11 and Tab S11 Ultra. This lineup comes with a redesigned S Pen that’s supposed to feel nicer in the hand and more precise when you’re writing or sketching. Plus, Samsung has sprinkled in some fresh AI tricks through One UI 8 for more natural, intuitive interactions.

But one of the big highlights this year? Samsung DeX extended mode. It lets the Tab S11 double as an external monitor for dual-screen productivity. That’s a big win for anyone who wants their tablet to work like a laptop. Now, let’s break it all down.

Galaxy Tab S11 512GB: Save up to $770 at Samsung!

$209 99
$979 99
$770 off (79%)
Get your Galaxy Tab S11 on Samsung.com and score a free storage upgrade worth $120. Trade in an eligible device to save up to an extra $650. The tablet packs an insane amount of firepower and features a stunning 11-inch display, offering mesmerizing visuals. Don’t miss out!
Reserve at Samsung

Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra: Save up to $950!

$669 99
$1619 99
$950 off (59%)
Score a free storage upgrade worth up to $150 when purchasing the insanely powerful Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra on Samsung.com. Plus, save up to an extra $800 with an eligible trade-in. This brings this powerhouse to a bargain price category, so don’t wait around! See how much you can save and get the best Galaxy Tab yet for less today!
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy Tab S10 Lite: Save up to $230 at Samsung!

$199 99
$429 98
$230 off (53%)
Score a sweet discount of $79.99 on Samsung's latest affordable Galaxy Tab. Trade in an eligible device for extra savings of up to $150. With a capable Exynos 1380 chipset inside, the device delivers solid performance for day-to-day use. Furthermore, it's an absolute steal with the maximum trade-in amount. Check out how much you can save now!
Buy at Samsung


Big screens, thin frames, and boring colors


The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is now Samsung’s slimmest tablet ever, but don’t let that fool you – it still packs a huge 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, just like last year’s Tab S10 Ultra. You are getting a 120Hz refresh rate for buttery visuals and a peak brightness of 1600 nits, which makes it bright enough for outdoor use. Samsung also added an anti-reflection layer to make it actually usable outside.

The smaller Galaxy Tab S11 isn’t exactly tiny, too – it has an 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with the same 120Hz refresh rate and 1600 nits brightness. However, there is no anti-reflection coating here.

Both tablets ship with an S Pen in the box (huge win for productivity). Color options? Gray and Silver. Not exactly exciting. Samsung, and most tech companies, clearly thinks “premium” means “dull,” which I’ll never fully get.

The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra and the Tab S11. | Image credit – Samsung

Both models are IP68 rated, which means they’ll survive splashes and dust – and technically even full submersion. But honestly, don’t go dunking your $1,000+ tablet just to test that.

Cameras and batteries – nothing flashy here


No one buys a tablet for its cameras, and Samsung knows it. The Tab S11 Ultra comes with:

  • 13 MP main camera
  • 8 MP ultra wide
  • 12 MP ultra wide selfie camera

Meanwhile, the regular Tab S11 keeps it simple with just one 13 MP rear camera and the same 12 MP front-facing shooter. They’ll get the job done for video calls and scanning documents, but they are not going to wow anyone in the photo department.

Battery life is where things get more interesting. The Ultra packs an 11,600mAh cell, which is bigger than last year’s model. The regular Tab S11 has a smaller 8,400mAh battery. Both top out at 45W wired charging. And with batteries this size, don’t expect super-fast top-ups under an hour.

Recommended Stories

Surprise, it’s all about AI (again)



Shocker, right? AI is front and center here, too. Samsung is pitching these tablets as productivity machines powered by Galaxy AI and One UI 8.

The Galaxy Tab S11 series combines AI innovation with refined hardware to deliver a true multitasking experience that reflects Samsung’s deep experience in mobile productivity. With the latest Galaxy AI and new multimodal capabilities, these flagship tablets enable ultimate efficiency – empowering users to work, create and flow more naturally across a versatile, large screen.
– Jay Kim, Executive Vice President and Head of Customer Experience Office, Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics, September 2025

With One UI 8, the tablets can process what you type, say, or show them and respond in real time. Gemini Live, for example, lets you share your screen and then have a natural conversation about whatever’s on it. Point your camera at a chart during class, and Gemini can break it down for you in plain language.

You can also press and hold the side button to call up Gemini for commands like “Summarize this article and save it to Samsung Notes.” It’s designed to simplify multi-step tasks so you don’t lose your flow.

Other AI perks include:

  • Drawing Assist: cleans up rough sketches.
  • Writing Assist: tweaks your tone and style before you send that email.
  • Floating AI overlay: stays on screen to summarize content without interrupting what you’re doing.
  • Circle to Search with Google: now with instant real-time translations.

The new S Pen also got a facelift. Its cone-shaped tip handles tilt better, the hexagonal body feels more ergonomic, and tools like Sticky Note let you scribble to-dos directly over Samsung Notes without app switching.

Are you excited about the new Galaxy Tab S11 series?

Vote View Result


DeX gets smarter (and probably more useful)


Samsung clearly wants these tablets to feel like portable workstations, and that’s where the upgraded Samsung DeX comes in. Paired with Galaxy AI, it’s designed to help you juggle apps, take notes during meetings, or sketch out ideas without breaking your flow. 

Whether you’re a designer working on concepts or a traveler organizing plans across multiple apps, the Tab S11 series is built to support the whole process – from brainstorming to sharing polished results.

The big upgrade this year is Extended Mode. It turns the Tab S11 and an external monitor into a true dual-screen setup, running DeX on both displays at the same time. You can drag and drop apps across screens, keep a document open on one side, and present slides on the other. 

On top of that, Samsung added the ability to create up to four separate, customized workspaces. That way, you can have one space for work, another for creative projects, one for planning trips, and a fourth for whatever else you need.

All of this means you can set up a full desktop-like environment pretty much anywhere – whether it’s connecting to a conference room TV for a presentation or making last-minute edits on a work file while sitting in an airport lounge.

Add in the Book Cover Keyboard Slim, and the Tab S11 series turns into a complete workstation. There’s even a dedicated Galaxy AI Key for instant access to all the AI tools.

Power under the hood


Inside, both tablets are powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 9400+. It’s a flagship-level chip, but let’s be honest – MediaTek isn’t usually the first name people think of when they hear “high performance.” Still, it should be more than capable of handling productivity, creativity, and entertainment.

Samsung also bundled in some nice third-party app offers. Goodnotes comes with a free one-year version, Clip Studio Paint includes six months free plus 20% off, LumaFusion is 66% off with a one-month free Creator Pass, and Notion offers a one-month trial of its Plus plan with Notion AI.

On top of that, you can tap into other supported apps like Noteshelf 3 for organizing ideas, ArcSite for precision CAD layouts, Sketchbook for illustration, and Picsart for AI-driven design.

Price and availability – the big reality check


The Galaxy Tab S11 series is on sale starting today, and Samsung didn’t raise prices (thankfully).

  • Tab S11 Ultra starts at $1,199.99
  • Tab S11 starts at $799.99

That’s for Wi-Fi models with base storage. Storage and RAM options:

Galaxy Tab S11

  • 12 GB + 128 GB
  • 12 GB + 256 GB
  • 12 GB + 512 GB
  • Up to 2TB via microSD

Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra

  • 12 GB + 256 GB
  • 12 GB + 512 GB
  • 16 GB + 1TB
  • Up to 2TB via microSD

Now, even though Samsung didn’t raise prices this year, we’re still talking about a serious chunk of cash for two Android tablets running on MediaTek. To be clear, the Dimensity 9400 isn’t weak – it’ll handle most tasks without issue – but it simply doesn’t match the raw power of Apple’s M4 or Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite, which, by the way, is found in the less expensive OnePlus Pad 3.

Samsung just launched the new Galaxy Tab S11 series and it wants to steal your laptop&#039;s job – here&#039;s what you&#039;re getting

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Score a Free iPhone 13

Switch to a 3-Month Total 5G Unlimited plan with Total Wireless


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.webp
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
Read the latest from Tsveta Ermenkova
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Apple iphone 17 pro max release date in usa

by aitechinof •

They lied.....

by Thisfonesuxs • 4

The State of Mobile Gaming

by TBomb • 8
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Verizon is making amends for outage by offering compensation, but don't take first offer
Verizon is making amends for outage by offering compensation, but don't take first offer
Gboard for Android gets some nice new features
Gboard for Android gets some nice new features
The foldable iPhone is bringing back a feature you love, though it’ll be slightly outdated
The foldable iPhone is bringing back a feature you love, though it’ll be slightly outdated
Leaked iPhone 17 Pro Max component image might be reason enough for performance fanatics to upgrade
Leaked iPhone 17 Pro Max component image might be reason enough for performance fanatics to upgrade
Apple swallowing its ego and redesigning iPhone 17 Pro to look like Pixel 10 is its best decision
Apple swallowing its ego and redesigning iPhone 17 Pro to look like Pixel 10 is its best decision
Verizon explains how to restore service on your phone as the network is brought back online
Verizon explains how to restore service on your phone as the network is brought back online

Latest News

Your smartphones will become even more expensive in just a few months
Your smartphones will become even more expensive in just a few months
Some Verizon subscribers say the SOS Mode is back making AT&T the weekend's big winner
Some Verizon subscribers say the SOS Mode is back making AT&T the weekend's big winner
Apple may expand an US-only feature to iPhone 17 in more countries
Apple may expand an US-only feature to iPhone 17 in more countries
Galaxy Watch 8 with non-Samsung phone: what do you lose?
Galaxy Watch 8 with non-Samsung phone: what do you lose?
This 7.7 mm smartphone with a 7,000 mAh battery could make the Galaxy S25 Ultra look like a joke
This 7.7 mm smartphone with a 7,000 mAh battery could make the Galaxy S25 Ultra look like a joke
Pixel 4 through Pixel 10 models get new feature Google took from Apple
Pixel 4 through Pixel 10 models get new feature Google took from Apple
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless