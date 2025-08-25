Galaxy S25 from Mint Mobile - $30/month

Samsung is back to mocking Apple and you’re going to love its latest trolling ad

Samsung is back to one of its favorite pastimes – making fun of Apple and every little thing that could be perceived as a shortcoming of the iPhone against whatever is the latest Galaxy device. The latest main character is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, which is shown as having an amazing AI feature that the iPhone 16 Pro lacks.

A new Samsung ad, posted across social media, opens with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 alongside an iPhone. The video, called “The Real Upgrade”, continues with a demonstration of the AI-based image generation features of Samsung’s device, which don’t exist on an iPhone. The ad finishes with the question “Can your phone do that?”, and a character putting away his iPhone in exasperation.

Video Thumbnail


That’s far from Samsung’s first dig at Apple. The dissing dates back to at least 2011, when Samsung made fun of the huge lines in front of Apple Stores that anyone who wanted an iPhone had to endure in order to buy a device. Years later, a Galaxy S5 ad made a jab at the iPhone’s battery life, calling Apple’s users “wall huggers.” More recently, Samsung’s UnCrush ad for the Galaxy S9 Tab was a direct answer to Apple’s poorly received iPad Pro M4 ad, in which a hydraulic press destroyed various artistic tools.

In the context of AI, Apple has been giving many opportunities for such ads. The company announced Apple Intelligence along with the iPhone 16, but it is still struggling to catch up with Samsung and its Gemini-powered Galaxy AI. Apple is even rumored to consider its own partnership with Google and use Gemini to finally offer an AI-enhanced version of Siri.

I’ve always had mixed feelings about this type of ad. On the one hand, it feels like a very cheap way to make your products look good, and I’d prefer to learn how a Galaxy Z Fold 7 can stand on its own, not how it compares to other devices. On the other hand, those ads are always lighthearted, and I know I need more funny things in my life.

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless