Samsung is back to mocking Apple and you’re going to love its latest trolling ad
Samsung has a foldable and is ready to remind everybody that Apple doesn’t offer one.
Samsung is back to one of its favorite pastimes – making fun of Apple and every little thing that could be perceived as a shortcoming of the iPhone against whatever is the latest Galaxy device. The latest main character is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, which is shown as having an amazing AI feature that the iPhone 16 Pro lacks.
In the context of AI, Apple has been giving many opportunities for such ads. The company announced Apple Intelligence along with the iPhone 16, but it is still struggling to catch up with Samsung and its Gemini-powered Galaxy AI. Apple is even rumored to consider its own partnership with Google and use Gemini to finally offer an AI-enhanced version of Siri.
I’ve always had mixed feelings about this type of ad. On the one hand, it feels like a very cheap way to make your products look good, and I’d prefer to learn how a Galaxy Z Fold 7 can stand on its own, not how it compares to other devices. On the other hand, those ads are always lighthearted, and I know I need more funny things in my life.
A new Samsung ad, posted across social media, opens with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 alongside an iPhone. The video, called “The Real Upgrade”, continues with a demonstration of the AI-based image generation features of Samsung’s device, which don’t exist on an iPhone. The ad finishes with the question “Can your phone do that?”, and a character putting away his iPhone in exasperation.
That’s far from Samsung’s first dig at Apple. The dissing dates back to at least 2011, when Samsung made fun of the huge lines in front of Apple Stores that anyone who wanted an iPhone had to endure in order to buy a device. Years later, a Galaxy S5 ad made a jab at the iPhone’s battery life, calling Apple’s users “wall huggers.” More recently, Samsung’s UnCrush ad for the Galaxy S9 Tab was a direct answer to Apple’s poorly received iPad Pro M4 ad, in which a hydraulic press destroyed various artistic tools.
In the context of AI, Apple has been giving many opportunities for such ads. The company announced Apple Intelligence along with the iPhone 16, but it is still struggling to catch up with Samsung and its Gemini-powered Galaxy AI. Apple is even rumored to consider its own partnership with Google and use Gemini to finally offer an AI-enhanced version of Siri.
I’ve always had mixed feelings about this type of ad. On the one hand, it feels like a very cheap way to make your products look good, and I’d prefer to learn how a Galaxy Z Fold 7 can stand on its own, not how it compares to other devices. On the other hand, those ads are always lighthearted, and I know I need more funny things in my life.
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.
"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!
LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: