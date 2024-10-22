Major Samsung Health update brings Health Records and expands the Medication tracking feature
Up Next:
Samsung is currently rolling out quite a useful update to its Health app which will make it even easier for you to manage your well-being. The update can almost be thought of as bringing you a personal digital nurse: it simplifies accessing health records, managing medications, and even tracking food intake.
Additionally, Samsung is expanding the functionality of the app's medication tracking feature. The feature launched in the United States last year. Now, you'll be able to scan pill bottles to add medications to your list and monitor adherence with a new dashboard. Also, you can see alerts about potential drug interactions and allergies.
And last but not least, the Samsung Health app is getting a barcode scanning feature. This is aimed at helping you log your daily food intake by scanning product barcodes. This feature is offered to you in partnership with Fat Secret. As you might imagine, its main aim is to help you build healthier eating habits with less hassle.
I personally find these new features great and am a big fan of your phone or mobile device helping you stay on top and track health, medications, and food. I think it's a convenient way to manage things if they seem to be too much, and I think Samsung's additions to the Health app are going to be helpful to loads of people.
First off, there's a new Health Records feature. It allows you to access your medical histories from different clinics and hospitals right in the Samsung Health app. The tech giant has partnered with b.well Connected Health, which is a service that consolidates major electronic medical record systems.
For example, there are record systems from Epic and Cerner, in the United States, consolidated in b.well Connected Health. This makes it possible for you to track vaccinations, prescriptions, and test results in the Samsung Health app.
Image Credit - Samsung
Additionally, Samsung is expanding the functionality of the app's medication tracking feature. The feature launched in the United States last year. Now, you'll be able to scan pill bottles to add medications to your list and monitor adherence with a new dashboard. Also, you can see alerts about potential drug interactions and allergies.
On top of that, with this update, Medication tracking is expanding to South Korea and India.
And last but not least, the Samsung Health app is getting a barcode scanning feature. This is aimed at helping you log your daily food intake by scanning product barcodes. This feature is offered to you in partnership with Fat Secret. As you might imagine, its main aim is to help you build healthier eating habits with less hassle.
I personally find these new features great and am a big fan of your phone or mobile device helping you stay on top and track health, medications, and food. I think it's a convenient way to manage things if they seem to be too much, and I think Samsung's additions to the Health app are going to be helpful to loads of people.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: