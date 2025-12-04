Google Photos will soon let you edit faces like never before

This how the new tool will look like. | Image credit – Android Authority





This gives Google Photos an edge over iOS and Samsung

Some people will love it – I’m just not one of them

And it’s not just for solo shots. The new tool works in group photos too. One of the coolest parts is that Google Photos can detect each face individually and let you edit them one by one instead of applying the same effect to everyone. The feature currently supports up to six faces in a single image.It’s worth noting that the tool isn’t live yet, and Google hasn’t announced when it will roll out. But based on how polished it already looks, the release should be soon.Once this tool launches, Google Photos will stand even further ahead of other built-in editors. Neither Apple’s Photos app nor Samsung’s Gallery app – even though Samsung does offer some facial effects – offer anything close to this level of granular retouching.We still don’t know exactly how everything will work behind the scenes, but honestly, I think it’s pretty clear this whole suite is powered by AI.For a lot of users, this type of upgrade is going to be super useful. But personally, these tools aren’t really my thing. After editing, photos tend to lose that natural look, and I’m not a fan of the AI-heavy vibe we see all over YouTube, Instagram, and pretty much every social platform.Still, it’s a solid addition to Google Photos and one that tons of people will definitely jump on once it officially rolls out.