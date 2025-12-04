Free Motorola Edge 2024, 2-mo Total Wireless 5G+

Google Photos will soon let you edit faces like never before

Eyes, lips, teeth, and eyebrows can all be adjusted individually – and yes, it works on group photos too.

Google Photos is about to get one more new feature, and this one is all about editing your face.

Google Photos is finally adding detailed face retouching


Google Photos has long been one of the top apps for organizing and tweaking photos, but one feature it’s always been missing is the ability to edit specific facial features. While Google’s Camera app has allowed face adjustments for years, Photos never gave users the control to refine eyes, lips, or teeth individually – until now.

With more than 1.5 billion monthly users, Google Photos is one of the most widely used editing tools on the planet, and according to a new report, Google is about to upgrade it with a full face-retouching suite built right in. We mentioned this tool earlier in the fall, but now we’re finally getting a better look at how it will function.

Once you get the update, you’ll be taken into a dedicated Touch Up interface where you can pick exactly which facial features you want to adjust. Eyes, lips, teeth, eyebrows – basically any part of your face you’re not loving in your latest selfie, you’ll be able to tweak.

This how the new tool will look like. | Image credit – Android Authority

And it’s not just for solo shots. The new tool works in group photos too. One of the coolest parts is that Google Photos can detect each face individually and let you edit them one by one instead of applying the same effect to everyone. The feature currently supports up to six faces in a single image.

It’s worth noting that the tool isn’t live yet, and Google hasn’t announced when it will roll out. But based on how polished it already looks, the release should be soon.

This gives Google Photos an edge over iOS and Samsung


Once this tool launches, Google Photos will stand even further ahead of other built-in editors. Neither Apple’s Photos app nor Samsung’s Gallery app – even though Samsung does offer some facial effects – offer anything close to this level of granular retouching.

We still don’t know exactly how everything will work behind the scenes, but honestly, I think it’s pretty clear this whole suite is powered by AI.

Some people will love it – I’m just not one of them


For a lot of users, this type of upgrade is going to be super useful. But personally, these tools aren’t really my thing. After editing, photos tend to lose that natural look, and I’m not a fan of the AI-heavy vibe we see all over YouTube, Instagram, and pretty much every social platform.

Still, it’s a solid addition to Google Photos and one that tons of people will definitely jump on once it officially rolls out.

