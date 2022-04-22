The exact Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 battery capacity leaks out

This latest leak, however, is no rumor, as the folks from GalaxyClub have managed to scour the Korean certification database to unearth the two battery packs destined for the Galaxy Z Fold 4. We say two as that's how Samsung rolls with its Fold line, running two separate batteries in each half of the bendy phone and citing their combined capacity in the specs sheet.





It seems that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 battery will have a typical capacity of 4270 mAh, consisting of two packs - the 2002 mAh B-BF936ABY one and the larger 2268 mAh EB-BF937ABY battery(2,268mAh) - but Samsung is most likely going to list the total as 4400 mAh. That's not great but not terrible either, and about the same battery capacity that the Z Fold 3 currently has.











Granted, the giant Galaxy Z Fold 3 main display eats the battery like candy floss when you are gaming, but you are getting enough hours of the day on it for watching videos or browsing. If you mainly use the external display, the battery life gets battery, but then why get a foldable.





A similar fate awaits the Z Fold 4's endurance benchmarks on a charge, it seems, though the phone is expected to ship with a more frugal Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset as well as new OLED display technology that allows for more granular refresh rate management.