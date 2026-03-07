Pre-order Galaxy S26 Ultra for up to $900 off

Your next Galaxy phone might let you turn your wild ideas into real phone features — here's why that's a big deal

Create your own custom features and apps on Galaxy phones.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Android
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung logo
Samsung logo displayed in a tech event. | Image by PhoneArena
All the latest Samsung Galaxy smartphones come with many interesting features and support a long list of applications. However, there may be times when you wish you could turn any of your ideas into a particular feature of your Galaxy phone or a dedicated app. This might actually become a reality in the near future, as Samsung is reportedly exploring the idea of vibe coding.

Pre-order the Galaxy S26 and save up to $500

$399 99
$899 99
$500 off (56%)
The Galaxy S26 brings an improved design and more powerful processor and more optimized software. The best part? You can pre-order the device for up to $500 off with eligible trade-ins. Users also receive a $30 Samsung credit, available for a limited time.
Pre-order at Samsung
 

Add features and apps you wish your Galaxy phone had


First, let's address the elephant in the room - what exactly is vibe coding? In layman's terms, vibe coding refers to using an AI model to write software code for you. The best part is that you don't even need programming knowledge to take advantage of this concept. All you have to do is give the AI model a prompt in natural language, and it will generate the code for a working app.

It isn't something very new or futuristic. Instead, using AI to help with coding or to code entire programs has always been one of the main use cases of LLM models.

That being said, Won-Joon Choi, head of Samsung's mobile experience division, was recently asked whether vibe coding will ever come to Galaxy smartphones. Replying to the question, he reportedly said that it's "something we are looking into."

Recommended For You

Talking about how vibe coding could help smartphone users, he mentioned that "it opens up the possibility of customizing your smartphone experience in new ways, not just your apps but your UX." He further noted that end users are currently limited to apps and features that are made available to them by developers. But with the addition of vibe coding, users would gain the power to customize their favorite apps or features according to their needs.

Android's main highlight has always been how open it is compared to other operating systems like iOS. You have the freedom to sideload any application on your device, and considering this, baking vibe coding directly into One UI seems very doable.

Do you think an AI-powered vibe coding feature is coming to future smartphones?
1 Votes

It could have some real-life use cases



Being a tech enthusiast, I always have some interesting ideas running through my mind that I really want to convert into a dedicated app or a smartphone feature. I would really like to use vibe coding to create my own reminder app. It would offer more customization options than a smartphone's default reminder app. For instance, I'd code it to only send me reminders when I reach a particular location at a particular time.

Other than this, I would also like to use this concept to customize certain UI behaviors on my Samsung smartphone. For instance, I would ask Galaxy AI to write code that would allow me to configure my device to turn on DND (Do Not Disturb) mode automatically whenever I open certain apps like YouTube or Netflix. The possibilities could be endless if vibe coding becomes a thing on Galaxy phones.

However, it could also invite some risks. For instance, installing a certain type of app or a feature created via vibe coding on the phone can cause security issues or affect the overall UI. But I am pretty certain that the South Korean giant will definitely keep this in mind whenever they actually introduce this concept in their phones.

That said, Won-Joon Choi didn't mention when this feature could actually become live on Galaxy devices. But since it's one of the hottest topics in the AI space, and the tech giant has started to consider its handhelds as AI phones rather than normal smartphones, the chances of the vibe coding feature actually coming to future Galaxy phones seem very high.

Grab Mint's 3-month 5GB plan for $10/mo!

$10 /mo
$15
$5 off (33%)
Right now, you can take advantage of Mint Mobile's 5GB 3-month data plan at a solid discount. This 'last chance' promo lets you save $5/mo on the plan, making it simply too good to resist for those looking for a reliable and affordable service.
Buy at Mint Mobile
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/358-200/Aman-PA-Pic-portrait.webp
Aman Kumar Contributing Author
Aman Kumar is a tech news writer with a long-standing passion for smartphones. Aman specializes in everything smartphones, from AI features like Pixel’s Camera Coach to understanding ideal hardware combinations. He loves breaking down complex features in a simple, clear way and hopes manufacturers bring back bold designs like the Nokia N-Gage. When he’s not writing, he’s either gaming on PUBG or talking fitness as a dedicated gym enthusiast.
Read the latest from Aman Kumar

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 2

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 4

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 8
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

FCC may force AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon to make a change customers have been yearning for
FCC may force AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon to make a change customers have been yearning for
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Sample Photos Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Sample Photos Comparison
Galaxy Z TriFold has already become a questionable product
Galaxy Z TriFold has already become a questionable product
Amazon is clearing shelves, dropping the iPad Air (M3) to a new all-time low price
Amazon is clearing shelves, dropping the iPad Air (M3) to a new all-time low price
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs OnePlus 15: Sample Photos Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs OnePlus 15: Sample Photos Comparison
Pixel's most loved feature is finally available as a standalone app — here's every change it brings
Pixel's most loved feature is finally available as a standalone app — here's every change it brings

Latest News

The "boring" phone that's actually the smartest buy of 2026
The "boring" phone that's actually the smartest buy of 2026
Apple's surprising $599 Mac just appeared on Geekbench — and the results make sense
Apple's surprising $599 Mac just appeared on Geekbench — and the results make sense
Pixel's new Now Playing app looks fantastic - until you realize it breaks a beloved feature
Pixel's new Now Playing app looks fantastic - until you realize it breaks a beloved feature
I tested Vivo's $500 rival to the Pixel 10a and iPhone 17e, and I'm genuinely impressed
I tested Vivo's $500 rival to the Pixel 10a and iPhone 17e, and I'm genuinely impressed
Honor's just-launched tablet is a proper iPad Pro M5 rival
Honor's just-launched tablet is a proper iPad Pro M5 rival
You can incredibly save up to $100 on Apple's new iPad Air 13 (M4) while it's still on pre-order
You can incredibly save up to $100 on Apple's new iPad Air 13 (M4) while it's still on pre-order
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless