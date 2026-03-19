Walmart is incredibly selling multiple Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 models at rare $100 discounts
One of the best smartwatches an Android phone user can buy right now is massively discounted for an undoubtedly limited time.
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That's a very elegant smartwatch... especially for its newly reduced price point. | Image by PhoneArena
It's pretty clear that Samsung's smartwatch business is not doing as well as it did just a year or two ago, but that's not necessarily bad news for those of you who find the likes of the Galaxy Watch 8, Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, or Galaxy Watch 7 appealing.
That's because all three Wear OS-powered devices released in 2025 and 2024 are currently on sale at extraordinary discounts, presumably due (among others) to their relatively low popularity of late. And if you're not comfortable buying the "bezelicious" Galaxy Watch 8 Classic from Woot or opting for the Galaxy Watch 7 because of its advanced age, the "regular" Galaxy Watch 8 can be a super-smart purchase right now starting at $249.99.
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That's down from a typical list price of $349 for a GPS-only variant with a small 40mm case in silver and graphite colorways, matching a record high discount that was last offered by retailers like Amazon around Christmas.
Walmart is behind this latest deal, which makes it a little more volatile and harder to predict as far as expiration dates are concerned, although what I can say with a pretty large degree of confidence is that you don't have a lot of time to pull the trigger here. That's probably true for the most affordable Galaxy Watch 8 model, as well as jumbo-sized 44mm units sans cellular connectivity that are currently priced at $279.99 instead of $379 and the 4G LTE-enabled version in the same size that's marked down from $429 to $329.99.
The Galaxy Watch 8 looks good even when it's not on anyone's wrist. | Image by PhoneArena
Curiously enough, this killer $100 discount does not apply to cellular-capable devices with a small 40mm case, but you're still looking at a pretty comprehensive sale that makes one of the best smartwatches in the world even harder to turn down than usual.
Now, it must be said that the Galaxy Watch Ultra-inspired "cushion" design is... not for everyone, but if you can look past the surface and check out our in-depth Galaxy Watch 8 review, you'll find that the beautiful Super AMOLED touchscreen, excellent overall performance, and expansive health monitoring toolset make this an absolute must-buy for a fairly large number of cash-strapped Android phone users today.
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