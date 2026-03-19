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Walmart is incredibly selling multiple Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 models at rare $100 discounts

One of the best smartwatches an Android phone user can buy right now is massively discounted for an undoubtedly limited time.

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Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 on a user's wrist
That's a very elegant smartwatch... especially for its newly reduced price point. | Image by PhoneArena

It's pretty clear that Samsung's smartwatch business is not doing as well as it did just a year or two ago, but that's not necessarily bad news for those of you who find the likes of the Galaxy Watch 8, Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, or Galaxy Watch 7 appealing.

That's because all three Wear OS-powered devices released in 2025 and 2024 are currently on sale at extraordinary discounts, presumably due (among others) to their relatively low popularity of late. And if you're not comfortable buying the "bezelicious" Galaxy Watch 8 Classic from Woot or opting for the Galaxy Watch 7 because of its advanced age, the "regular" Galaxy Watch 8 can be a super-smart purchase right now starting at $249.99.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 (40mm)

$249 99
$349
$99 off (28%)
GPS, Bluetooth, Aluminum Case, 1.34-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 438 x 438 Pixel Resolution and Up to 3000 Nits Brightness, Wear OS with One UI 8, Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Sleep Coaching, Running Coach, Fall Detection, High Stress Alert, Vascular Load, Antioxidant Index, Body Composition, 325mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage, Graphite and Silver Color Options
Buy at Walmart

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 (44mm)

$279 99
$379
$99 off (26%)
GPS, Bluetooth, Aluminum Case, 1.47-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 480 x 480 Pixel Resolution and Up to 3000 Nits Brightness, Wear OS with One UI 8, Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Sleep Coaching, Running Coach, Fall Detection, High Stress Alert, Vascular Load, Antioxidant Index, Body Composition, 325mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage, Graphite and Silver Color Options
Buy at Walmart

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 (44mm)

$329 99
$429
$99 off (23%)
GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Aluminum Case, 1.47-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 480 x 480 Pixel Resolution and Up to 3000 Nits Brightness, Wear OS with One UI 8, Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Sleep Coaching, Running Coach, Fall Detection, High Stress Alert, Vascular Load, Antioxidant Index, Body Composition, 325mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage, Silver Color
Buy at Walmart

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That's down from a typical list price of $349 for a GPS-only variant with a small 40mm case in silver and graphite colorways, matching a record high discount that was last offered by retailers like Amazon around Christmas.

Walmart is behind this latest deal, which makes it a little more volatile and harder to predict as far as expiration dates are concerned, although what I can say with a pretty large degree of confidence is that you don't have a lot of time to pull the trigger here. That's probably true for the most affordable Galaxy Watch 8 model, as well as jumbo-sized 44mm units sans cellular connectivity that are currently priced at $279.99 instead of $379 and the 4G LTE-enabled version in the same size that's marked down from $429 to $329.99.


Curiously enough, this killer $100 discount does not apply to cellular-capable devices with a small 40mm case, but you're still looking at a pretty comprehensive sale that makes one of the best smartwatches in the world even harder to turn down than usual.

Now, it must be said that the Galaxy Watch Ultra-inspired "cushion" design is... not for everyone, but if you can look past the surface and check out our in-depth Galaxy Watch 8 review, you'll find that the beautiful Super AMOLED touchscreen, excellent overall performance, and expansive health monitoring toolset make this an absolute must-buy for a fairly large number of cash-strapped Android phone users today.

$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans

$30 /mo
$35
$5 off (14%)
New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300.
Buy at Visible
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Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu

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