Walmart is incredibly selling multiple Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 models at rare $100 discounts

Galaxy Watch 8

That's down from a typical list price of $349 for a GPS-only variant with a small 40mm case in silver and graphite colorways, matching a record high discount that was last offered by retailers like Amazon around Christmas.

Walmart is behind this latest deal, which makes it a little more volatile and harder to predict as far as expiration dates are concerned, although what I can say with a pretty large degree of confidence is that you don't have a lot of time to pull the trigger here. That's probably true for the most affordablemodel, as well as jumbo-sized 44mm units sans cellular connectivity that are currently priced at $279.99 instead of $379 and the 4G LTE-enabled version in the same size that's marked down from $429 to $329.99.