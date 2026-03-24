A $130 discount just made the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic my top smartwatch recommendation for 2026
The smartwatch is definitely a treat at this price!
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A person holding a Galaxy Watch 8 Classic. | Image by PhoneArena
Being a Sammy fanboy and one of PhoneArena’s elite deal hunters, I frequently head to Samsung.com in search of sweet new deals on Galaxy devices. And guess what? The tech giant is having a generous sale on none other than the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, my favorite smartwatch.
You can currently score one for just $369.99, which I know is still far from cheap, but it’s a way better price compared to its usual $500 cost. Plus, you don’t even have to trade in anything to take advantage of this hefty $130 discount. All you need to do is tap “No” in the trade-in section of the listing.
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That being said, you may want to see how much you could save via trade-in if you have an old smartwatch you don’t need. Samsung lets you slash up to a whopping $250 off with an eligible device, basically allowing you to upgrade your wrist game for as low as $249.99—a no-brainer price for all the bells and whistles you get with this thing.
Just as the “Classic” part of the moniker suggests, our friend here is perfect for people after a premium and, well, more classic-looking smartwatch with a modern aesthetic. It goes perfectly with formal clothing like suits, even though the "squircle" design might take some time to get used to. In addition to the high-end look, the watch feels premium to the touch while offering high durability thanks to its stainless steel case and Sapphire Crystal display.
Since this is a top-tier Samsung wearable, you’ll also have a gazillion features at your disposal. It packs all the health-tracking functionalities we’ve gotten used to seeing on high-caliber timepieces, including blood pressure sensing, ECG, and sleep monitoring. You also get dual-band GPS, NFC to pay for your coffee at Starbucks with style, smart notifications, and even phone call support. It runs on Wear OS, which means you’ll have fast and easy access to third-party apps via the Google Play Store as well.
Under the hood, you’ll find a 445mAh battery keeping the lights on. It offers up to two days of usage on a single charge, which I agree isn’t ideal, but it’s actually pretty solid for a lifestyle smartwatch like this one. Plus, its battery life won’t be an issue if you’ve gotten used to charging your timepiece every night.
What I’m saying is that the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is one of those smartwatches you just can’t go wrong with—as long as you aren’t an iPhone user, of course. So, don’t dilly-dally! Get one at a bargain price today!
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