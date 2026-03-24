Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

A $130 discount just made the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic my top smartwatch recommendation for 2026

The smartwatch is definitely a treat at this price!

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Deals Wearables Galaxy Watch
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A person holding a Galaxy Watch 8 Classic.
A person holding a Galaxy Watch 8 Classic. | Image by PhoneArena

Being a Sammy fanboy and one of PhoneArena’s elite deal hunters, I frequently head to Samsung.com in search of sweet new deals on Galaxy devices. And guess what? The tech giant is having a generous sale on none other than the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, my favorite smartwatch.

You can currently score one for just $369.99, which I know is still far from cheap, but it’s a way better price compared to its usual $500 cost. Plus, you don’t even have to trade in anything to take advantage of this hefty $130 discount. All you need to do is tap “No” in the trade-in section of the listing.

Galaxy Watch 8 Classic: Save up to $250 with a trade-in!

$299 99
$549 99
$250 off (45%)
Samsung is offering a sweet $130 discount on the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, allowing you to get one for just $369.99 without any trade-ins. However, if you have an old phone to trade in, you can save up to $250 instead. Given that this is one of the best smartwatches on the market, act fast and save while you can!
Buy at Samsung

Recommended For You



That being said, you may want to see how much you could save via trade-in if you have an old smartwatch you don’t need. Samsung lets you slash up to a whopping $250 off with an eligible device, basically allowing you to upgrade your wrist game for as low as $249.99—a no-brainer price for all the bells and whistles you get with this thing.

Just as the “Classic” part of the moniker suggests, our friend here is perfect for people after a premium and, well, more classic-looking smartwatch with a modern aesthetic. It goes perfectly with formal clothing like suits, even though the "squircle" design might take some time to get used to. In addition to the high-end look, the watch feels premium to the touch while offering high durability thanks to its stainless steel case and Sapphire Crystal display.

Since this is a top-tier Samsung wearable, you’ll also have a gazillion features at your disposal. It packs all the health-tracking functionalities we’ve gotten used to seeing on high-caliber timepieces, including blood pressure sensing, ECG, and sleep monitoring. You also get dual-band GPS, NFC to pay for your coffee at Starbucks with style, smart notifications, and even phone call support. It runs on Wear OS, which means you’ll have fast and easy access to third-party apps via the Google Play Store as well.

Under the hood, you’ll find a 445mAh battery keeping the lights on. It offers up to two days of usage on a single charge, which I agree isn’t ideal, but it’s actually pretty solid for a lifestyle smartwatch like this one. Plus, its battery life won’t be an issue if you’ve gotten used to charging your timepiece every night.

What I’m saying is that the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is one of those smartwatches you just can’t go wrong with—as long as you aren’t an iPhone user, of course. So, don’t dilly-dally! Get one at a bargain price today!

$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans

$30 /mo
$35
$5 off (14%)
New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300.
Buy at Visible
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15947 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 2

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 6

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 9
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Popular stories

Futuristic T-Mobile vision is leaving customers and employees out in the cold
Futuristic T-Mobile vision is leaving customers and employees out in the cold
Two new features are officially announced today for the Google Messages app
Two new features are officially announced today for the Google Messages app
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Wide Fold will apparently leave the Z Fold 7 in the dust in one key area
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Wide Fold will apparently leave the Z Fold 7 in the dust in one key area
Millions of Verizon customers have a new worry hanging over their heads
Millions of Verizon customers have a new worry hanging over their heads
Samsung is officially getting one of Apple’s best features to the Galaxy S26
Samsung is officially getting one of Apple’s best features to the Galaxy S26
T-Mobile rep blames the T-Life app for allowing this fraud to take place in the carrier's stores
T-Mobile rep blames the T-Life app for allowing this fraud to take place in the carrier's stores

Latest News

A $130 discount just made the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic my top smartwatch recommendation for 2026
A $130 discount just made the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic my top smartwatch recommendation for 2026
One of the best budget Galaxy tablets just became a no-brainer at Walmart
One of the best budget Galaxy tablets just became a no-brainer at Walmart
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra upgrades have the fan base split right down the middle
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra upgrades have the fan base split right down the middle
Smartphones are expected to offer more in 2026 — but, possibly, at a cost
Smartphones are expected to offer more in 2026 — but, possibly, at a cost
Apple's Beats Studio Buds are a much smarter buy than all AirPods models at this killer price
Apple's Beats Studio Buds are a much smarter buy than all AirPods models at this killer price
Galaxy Tab A11+ drops under $210 and is my top budget pick for The Boys Season 5 premiere
Galaxy Tab A11+ drops under $210 and is my top budget pick for The Boys Season 5 premiere
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless