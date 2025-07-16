This Galaxy S26 competitor might be beating Samsung with amazing cameras

Grab a free iPhone 13 from Total Wireless!
Vivo X200 Pro | Image credit — PhoneArena

One of Samsung’s biggest competitors on the global smartphone market might use 200MP sensors on all its upcoming flagship smartphones. New rumors from China say that the Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro will feature 200MP sensors on some of their cameras.

New information by the prolific Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station claims(source in Chinese) that the Vivo X300 may have a triple camera setup with the following specs:

  • Main camera: 200MP
  • Ultra wide camera: 50MP
  • Telephoto camera: 50MP with 3x optical zoom

The important details are that the main camera might utilize a 1/1.4” type sensor, while the image sensor on the telephoto might be the Sony IMX882.

In another leak, Digital Chat Station says(source in Chinese) that the Vivo X300 Pro might also have a triple camera on the back. The specs would be the following:

  • Main camera: 50MP
  • Ultra wide camera: 50MP
  • Telephoto camera: 200MP with a periscope lens

The periscope telephoto camera might use the same 1/1.4” type sensor rumored to be on the base model’s main camera. That camera might also feature a new coating technology that might reduce lens flares.

However, the main camera is the most interesting part of that leak as it might feature the Lytia LYT-828 1/1.3” type image sensor by Sony. That is Sony’s latest image sensor for mobile devices, which was introduced in June. The sensor features a technology called Hybrid Frame HDR. Sony claims that it greatly improves the dynamic range, leading to much better photos in difficult conditions.

Outside the camera specs, the Vivo X300 Pro is rumored to use the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset. The rumors about the Vivo X300 are a bit confusing, as there are claims it might have a 6.31-inch display, which is the same size as the Vivo X200 Pro mini. That could be a mix-up or a sign of a change of strategy for Vivo.

More details about the Vivo X300 series should become available in the coming weeks. Last year, the Vivo X200 Pro launched in October, and there’s no obvious reason for its successor to be announced later than October this year.

Unfortunately, Vivo doesn’t operate on the US market, and it will probably continue to be limited to China and some other global markets. Despite that, I think Vivo has the potential to become an even more serious challenger to Xiaomi and Samsung. If the rumored hardware is paired with excellent software capabilities, there’s no reason to expect outstanding photos from those devices.

