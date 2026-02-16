Galaxy S26 Ultra front camera specs leak reveals a change you may not even notice

The Galaxy S26 Ultra may have minimal camera upgrades. | Image by Michael Ma





Galaxy S26 Ultra

Galaxy S26 Ultra may have a wider selfie camera

Galaxy S26 Ultra

Relying on the software





Galaxy S26 Ultra

Recommended For You

What camera upgrade would make you consider a Galaxy S26 Ultra? Better low-light performance across the board Improved selfies Better video shooting Nothing, I’m not buying my phone for the camera Vote 10 Votes

Galaxy S26 Ultra



Probably the most exciting new feature will be the new privacy display. Samsung has apparently invented a way to hide whatever you have on your screen from anyone who’s prying from the sides. Until now, you needed a special screen protector to get that feature, but the S26 Ultra may change that.



Not an annual upgrade

While there are some improvements coming to the Galaxy S26 Ultra , they don’t sound like enough to upgrade if you have one of Samsung’s more recent Ultra flagships. I don’t think annual upgrades are necessary, but I would’ve loved if Samsung had a little more in store this year. There’s still a chance we'll get some exciting surprises come Galaxy Unpacked, but we need to wait until February 25 to see if that’ll happen.

Try Noble Mobile for only $10 Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use. Buy at Noble Moblie