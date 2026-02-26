Mint Mobile's 3-month 5GB plan for $10/mo
The Galaxy S26 Plus has no reason to exist, but neither does the Galaxy S26 Edge

One of these products was reportedly cancelled at the last minute, while the other looks set up to fail in a big way.

This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus hands-on image
The Galaxy S26+ is not a bad phone, but it is derivative and overpriced. | Image by PhoneArena
Have you ever met a person who claims to love all their children equally while constantly behaving in a manner that suggests... something else entirely? That's pretty much the vibe that Samsung's executives and "brand ambassadors" gave off throughout yesterday's (unnecessarily lengthy) Unpacked event in regard to the Galaxy S26 family and the company's very obvious preference for one particular member of the new ultra-high-end handset trio.

Although the world's number two smartphone vendor hasn't come out and explicitly said you need to buy the S26 Ultra and treat its little brothers like they don't exist... just yet, the focus on Samsung's most sophisticated (non-foldable) device to date is not very subtle, and the same goes for the tech giant's disdain for the awkward middle variant.

Is Samsung taking revenge on the Galaxy S26+ for the S25 Edge's failings?


I know that doesn't sound like the type of behavior you'd normally expect from a mobile industry veteran with dozens of hits under its belt and more than 240 million smartphones shipped around the world in 2025 alone, but it's the only (semi) logical explanation I can think of for the S26 Plus' value proposition (or lack thereof).


Just in case you missed them, let me give you a little rundown of the S26 family's official US price points:

  • Vanilla Galaxy S26 - $899.99 with 256GB storage, $1099.99 in a 512GB variant;
  • Galaxy S26 Plus - $1,099.99 for a 256GB variant, $1,299.99 with 512GB storage;
  • Galaxy S26 Ultra - $1,299.99 with 256GB storage, $1,499.99 for a 512GB variant, $1,799.99 with 1TB.

And now allow me to refresh your memory as to the Galaxy S25 roster's recommended prices stateside around this time last year:

  • Base Galaxy S25 - $799.99 with 128GB storage, $859.99 in a 256GB variant;
  • Galaxy S25 Plus - $999.99 for a 256GB variant, $1,119.99 with 512GB storage;
  • Galaxy S25 Ultra - $1,299.99 with 256GB storage, $1,419.99 with 512GB storage, $1,659.99 in a 1TB configuration.

Quick, what's the largest price hike any Galaxy S26-series model received over its corresponding variant in the S25 portfolio? It's actually not the 6.3-inch S26's jump from the $799.99 and $859.99 tags of its 6.2-inch predecessor to $899.99 and $1,099.99, as those can be justified (at least in part) by the phone's bump from 128 and 256GB internal storage space to 256 and 512 gigs respectively.

Instead, it's the 6.7-inch Galaxy S26+ that inexplicably costs $100 and $180 (!!!) more than the 6.7-inch Galaxy S25+ in the exact same 256 and 512GB storage configurations, respectively, without bringing... almost any notable upgrade to the table. No fancy Privacy Display technology, no battery size increase, no charging speed increase, no new cameras, no RAM enhancement, no nothing.


It's almost like Samsung didn't want this device to exist, initially planning to release a different model in its place, and when that plan fell through because no one bought the Galaxy S25 Edge, the company decided to sabotage the Galaxy S26 Plus out of spite. Oh, wait, that's reportedly precisely what happened, minus the last part, which I'm speculating on with absolutely no inside knowledge.

Does this mean we won't get a Galaxy S27 Plus next year?


Once again, I'm only speculating here, but I just can't see how the totally underwhelming, maddeningly repetitive, and insanely overpriced Galaxy S26 Plus could ever sell well enough to justify the 2027 release of a sequel.

By the way, the Galaxy S25 Plus was not the spectacular box-office flop many expected, comfortably outselling the Galaxy S25 Edge worldwide, which is probably the reason why Samsung (reluctantly) decided to bring the S26 Plus back from the dead and bury the S26 Edge instead.

What should Samsung do next year?
3 Votes

Now, could a super-slim Galaxy S26 Edge still see daylight down the line (maybe at a lower price than the S26 Plus) and then get Samsung's plan to replace the Plus with the Edge in the main Galaxy S series back on track for next year? Anything's possible, I guess, but if Samsung is smart, I believe one of three other strategies might be wiser for the Galaxy S27 family.

The first is pretty simple, and it makes perfect sense if the Galaxy S26+ follows in the S25 Edge's footsteps with disappointing global sales numbers (as I think will be the case). Samsung could go back in time and pay an homage of sorts to the hugely successful Galaxy S9 duo from 2018 by releasing the Galaxy S27 in "vanilla" and Ultra flavors only. After all, less is often more, right?


The second possibility would be for Samsung to revise the Fan Edition launch schedule and add a budget-friendly model to the main Galaxy S27 roster, thus showing cash-strapped power users some extra love and attention. Of course, that could hurt the company's profits, as it would send the message that the Galaxy S27 FE is not really much worse than a "standard" S27, which brings me to my third and final proposition.

This is something I wished for last year as well, but it's not something I'm ready to give up on, as I feel a Galaxy S27 Note with a fully featured S Pen and perhaps a lower price than the S27 Ultra to take the place of the Plus model could sell like hotcakes. Who's with me?

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
COMMENTS (0)

