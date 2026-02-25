Reserve your next Galaxy device here!
Pixel 10 Pro XL gets a sweet discount on Amazon

The phone ranks among the best on the market, so save while you can!

The Pixel 10 Pro XL is Google’s top-of-the-line phone, making it a hot pick for fans looking to upgrade. Currently, a third-party merchant on Amazon is offering it at a significant discount, making it an even more irresistible purchase.

You can snag the 256GB version of this bad boy in Moonstone for just south of $1,080, which is $119 off its usual $1,200 price tag. I get that the deal isn’t quite as enticing as that $300 discount from a few weeks ago, but this should motivate you to act fast, as you never know when this $119 price cut might disappear as well.

As for what you’re getting in return, well, this device ranks among the best phones on the market, meaning you get plenty of bang for your hard-earned buck. Its Tensor G5 chipset and 16GB of RAM provide snappy performance, allowing it to tackle everything without breaking a sweat. With that much memory, you’ll be able to multitask and run demanding AI assignments with ease.

Since this is a flagship Pixel, it also ranks among the best camera phones money can buy. Its 50MP primary sensor works in harmony with 48MP ultrawide and periscope telephoto lenses to produce breathtaking, high-fidelity shots with rich colors. It also lets you record video in 8K, allowing you to capture every important moment in high quality, whether you want a still or a clip.

You’ll be able to relive those memories again and again thanks to the gorgeous 6.8-inch AMOLED screen with 2992 x 1344 resolution and HDR support. The display’s brightness tops out at 3,300 nits, letting you see everything clearly even in direct sunlight.

So, yeah! The Pixel 10 Pro XL is definitely worth the splurge. It’s incredibly fast, takes stunning photos, and has a gorgeous screen. Not to mention, it rocks a 5,200mAh battery that can easily last a whole day without top-ups. Therefore, if you’re in the market for a Pixel 10 Pro XL, don’t miss out—grab this deal today!

