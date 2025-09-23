Samsung's 'vanilla' Galaxy S25 hasn't been this affordable in a fairly long time (with no strings)
Because it's not as thin as the Galaxy S25 Edge or as sophisticated as the Galaxy S25 Ultra, Samsung's base 6.2-inch Galaxy S25 tends to receive very little attention from both everyday Android smartphone shoppers and mobile tech websites.
But I'm here today to give this compact Android powerhouse some of the flowers it unquestionably deserves... at a cool $120 discount. Yes, you can still save more money on the aforementioned S25 Edge right now and on the S25 Ultra practically every couple of weeks or so, but that's obviously because those two products are typically a lot costlier than their little brother.
Said little (but impressively snappy) brother is normally priced at $799.99 and up, mind you, so $120 equates to a 15 percent discount, which is not exactly massive but shouldn't be ignored either. And yes, the Galaxy S25 has been marked down more substantially in the past, but as far as I can tell, this is the deepest price cut found at a retailer like Amazon in more than two months.
That's a pretty long time for a popular high-end handset to go without a decent deal, at least not counting Samsung's permanent trade-in promotions. Naturally, you don't need to give Amazon anything or jump through any hoops whatsoever to save 120 bucks on the entry-level 128GB S25 storage variant in Navy, Mint, and Silver Shadow colorways at the time of this writing.
The Galaxy S25's relatively small screen doesn't have to be a disadvantage. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
Curiously enough, the same discount is not good for the product's 256 gig configuration, strongly suggesting you may need to hurry to not miss this rare opportunity to keep your spending in check for your next big Android phone (with a small screen).
Do I think the Galaxy S25 will become even more affordable soon? Absolutely. Can I guarantee that Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event next month will include a better offer for this particular member of Samsung's latest premium (non-foldable) handset family? Absolutely not. So, yes, you should at least think about pulling the trigger today, especially if you're not an Amazon Prime member and have no intention of becoming one in the near future.
