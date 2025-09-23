Samsung's 'vanilla' Galaxy S25 hasn't been this affordable in a fairly long time (with no strings)





Samsung Galaxy S25 $120 off (15%) 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.2-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Protection, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery with 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Multiple Color Options, US 1-Year Warranty Included Buy at Amazon





Said little (but impressively snappy) brother is normally priced at $799.99 and up, mind you, so $120 equates to a 15 percent discount, which is not exactly massive but shouldn't be ignored either. And yes, the Galaxy S25 has been marked down more substantially in the past, but as far as I can tell, this is the deepest price cut found at a retailer like Amazon in more than two months.

That's a pretty long time for a popular high-end handset to go without a decent deal, at least not counting Samsung 's permanent trade-in promotions. Naturally, you don't need to give Amazon anything or jump through any hoops whatsoever to save 120 bucks on the entry-level 128GB S25 storage variant in Navy, Mint, and Silver Shadow colorways at the time of this writing.









not good for the product's 256 gig configuration, strongly suggesting you may need to hurry to not miss this rare opportunity to keep your spending in check for your next big Curiously enough, the same discount isgood for the product's 256 gig configuration, strongly suggesting you may need to hurry to not miss this rare opportunity to keep your spending in check for your next big Android phone (with a small screen).





Galaxy S25 will become even more affordable soon? Absolutely. Can I guarantee that Amazon's Do I think thewill become even more affordable soon? Absolutely. Can I guarantee that Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event next month will include a better offer for this particular member of Samsung's latest premium (non-foldable) handset family? Absolutely not. So, yes, you should at least think about pulling the trigger today, especially if you're not an Amazon Prime member and have no intention of becoming one in the near future.



Recommended Stories



"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!





Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! " Iconic Phones " is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!



