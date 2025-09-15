Smashing Galaxy S25 Edge promo returns to Amazon for a limited time
You can once again save $400 on the premium Galaxy S25 Edge at Amazon!
At the beginning of September, Amazon launched an absolutely smashing deal on the Galaxy S25 Edge. This promo didn’t last very long, but guess what? It’s now back, and slim phone fans can again grab the 256GB version for just under $700 instead of nearly $1,100.
This makes it substantially cheaper than the Galaxy S25+ right now, and even slightly more affordable than the “vanilla” S25. Even better, the promo is available in all colors, so you can pick whichever you like best without having to sacrifice that massive $400 discount. Then again, the current promo won’t last forever, so you might want to hurry up.
The Android phone is pretty powerful despite sporting an ultra-slim profile of just 5.8mm. Samsung equipped it with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, ensuring it blazes through everyday and demanding tasks alike.
This flagship also features a 3,900mAh battery. While that may seem too small for today’s standard, you can actually expect over 16 hours of battery life with nonstop browsing. Not half bad, to be honest. And when you also consider the neat addition of AI features, including Audio Eraser, Gemini Live, and Now Brief.
While the Galaxy S25 Edge might not be the ideal flagship pick at its standard price, it’s certainly tempting at $400 off. So, if you missed out on the previous Amazon sale, hurry up and save 36% now.
While the slim profile undoubtedly grabs attention, the display deserves admiration as well. This Samsung phone features a 6.7-inch OLED display with a snappy 120Hz variable refresh rate. It boasts an incredible maximum and minimum brightness, ensuring an optimal visual experience at all times.
What about camera capabilities? As you can see from our Galaxy S25 Edge review, it’s quite capable at capturing memories with family and friends, offering excellent detail and vibrant colors. Hardware-wise, it packs a 200MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10MP front unit.
