Galaxy S25 Ultra plunges in price, making it an even smarter purchase
The phone is one of the best on the market, and you just can't go wrong with getting one, especially right now.
The Galaxy S25 may currently be a no-brainer for shoppers who want a powerful and compact phone, but those who want the absolute best non-foldable Galaxy smartphone money can buy right now will surely act fast and grab the Galaxy S25 Ultra with this deal right here.
Amazon is currently offering a massive $253 discount on the 256GB model in Titanium Gray, dropping it below the $1,048 mark. And if Gray isn’t your color of choice, you can go for one of the other color options, as they’re selling at a hefty $250 discount. So, while the variant in Gray is the one available at a lower price, the difference isn’t that significant.
That being said, you may want to check out Samsung’s deal on the Galaxy S25 Ultra as well. The official store lets you save $250 on the Galaxy S25 Ultra without a trade-in, and it also allows you to slash up to a whole $580 off this powerhouse’s price with eligible trade-ins. Unfortunately, we don’t know how long this deal will last, so we urge you to act quickly and save now, as getting a Galaxy S25 Ultra at a heavily discounted price is one of the best financial decisions you can make in 2025.
Not to mention, it comes with a humongous 200MP main camera and a 50MP ultra-wide unit, putting it right alongside the best camera phones on the market. Of course, it also packs a gorgeous 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display to enjoy your photos and videos on. The screen has a high 3120 x 1440 resolution and supports HDR for an incredible viewing experience every time. On top of that, it reaches a peak brightness of 2,600 nits, making it easy to watch videos even in direct sunlight.
Overall, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is one of the best phones you can get in 2025. So, don’t miss out! Save big on this reliable companion now!
You just can’t go wrong with scoring this phone! Equipped with Qualcomm’s top-of-the-line chipset for mobile devices, the Snapdragon 8 Elite, this bad boy can tackle any task no matter how demanding. Meanwhile, its 12GB of RAM lets you juggle between apps quickly and seamlessly, making it a top choice for power users. Of course, with this much firepower, you’ll have headroom for years, which turns the Galaxy S25 Ultra into a solid long-term investment.
