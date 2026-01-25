Best Buy is now selling the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE at an unbeatable $225 discount, but not for long
Hardcore Samsung fans only have until the end of the day to pick up this 6.7-inch powerhouse at its lowest ever price.
Here's something that's just about guaranteed to put a big smile on your face as you (reluctantly) get ready to start a new work week - a high-end Android phone at a huge discount with no special requirements and no strings attached.
The Galaxy S25 FE can be a super-smart buy for those of you who don't quite understand why they should be excited for the fast-approaching Galaxy S26 family. If you don't like the compact body of the "vanilla" Galaxy S25 and can't afford the jumbo-sized S25 Plus, that's even better, as the S25 Fan Edition currently starts at only $424.99.
That's massively down from a $649.99 list price, and it eclipses Samsung and Amazon's most recent deals on the same device, which just so happened to be the greatest money-saving opportunities offered since the S25 FE's commercial debut back in September 2025.
Obviously, that means you are now looking at a new record high discount, available for one day only at Best Buy across four color options (while supplies last). If you have any preference between the Jet Black, Navy, Icy Blue, and White hues, my recommendation is to hurry and place your order, while if you don't think you can make do with 128GB internal storage space, you'll have to settle for a smaller discount at a different retailer on a 256GB variant.
That's a pretty awesome screen for such an affordable handset. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
The extra-large and extra-beautiful 6.7-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rate technology is probably the number one selling point here, followed by an ultra-premium design that's going to make all your friends and relatives think you can afford a "main" member of the Galaxy S25 family, and let's not forget about the flawless long-term software support.
Yes, the Galaxy S25 FE is guaranteed to receive no less than seven major OS promotions, which means that (at least in theory) the handset should run smoothly from a software standpoint up until 2032 (at the very least). That's not something many other sub-$450 phones can currently promise, and it's one of the big reasons why I don't expect the $424.99 price to go down any further in the near future (if ever).
