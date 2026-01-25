Best Buy is now selling the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE at an unbeatable $225 discount, but not for long





Samsung Galaxy S25 FE $424 99 $649 99 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Exynos 2400 Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ Protection, Armor Aluminum Frame, Android 16 with One UI 8, 50 + 8 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,900mAh Battery with 45W Wired and 25W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Four Color Options Expired





That's massively down from a $649.99 list price, and it eclipses Samsung and Amazon's most recent deals on the same device, which just so happened to be the greatest money-saving opportunities offered since the S25 FE's commercial debut back in September 2025.





Obviously, that means you are now looking at a new record high discount, available for one day only at Best Buy across four color options (while supplies last). If you have any preference between the Jet Black, Navy, Icy Blue, and White hues, my recommendation is to hurry and place your order, while if you don't think you can make do with 128GB internal storage space, you'll have to settle for a smaller discount at a different retailer on a 256GB variant.



Recommended For You





The extra-large and extra-beautiful 6.7-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rate technology is probably the number one selling point here, followed by an ultra-premium design that's going to make all your friends and relatives think you can afford a "main" member of the Galaxy S25 family, and let's not forget about the flawless long-term software support.





Galaxy S25 FE Yes, theis guaranteed to receive no less than seven major OS promotions, which means that (at least in theory) the handset should run smoothly from a software standpoint up until 2032 (at the very least). That's not something many other sub-$450 phones can currently promise, and it's one of the big reasons why I don't expect the $424.99 price to go down any further in the near future (if ever).