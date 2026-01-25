Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Best Buy is now selling the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE at an unbeatable $225 discount, but not for long

Hardcore Samsung fans only have until the end of the day to pick up this 6.7-inch powerhouse at its lowest ever price.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Android Deals Galaxy S Series
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. The conditions of the deal/s may have changed since the initial publishing of this post.
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE
Here's something that's just about guaranteed to put a big smile on your face as you (reluctantly) get ready to start a new work week - a high-end Android phone at a huge discount with no special requirements and no strings attached.

The Galaxy S25 FE can be a super-smart buy for those of you who don't quite understand why they should be excited for the fast-approaching Galaxy S26 family. If you don't like the compact body of the "vanilla" Galaxy S25 and can't afford the jumbo-sized S25 Plus, that's even better, as the S25 Fan Edition currently starts at only $424.99.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

$424 99
$649 99
5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Exynos 2400 Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ Protection, Armor Aluminum Frame, Android 16 with One UI 8, 50 + 8 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,900mAh Battery with 45W Wired and 25W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Four Color Options
Expired

That's massively down from a $649.99 list price, and it eclipses Samsung and Amazon's most recent deals on the same device, which just so happened to be the greatest money-saving opportunities offered since the S25 FE's commercial debut back in September 2025.

Obviously, that means you are now looking at a new record high discount, available for one day only at Best Buy across four color options (while supplies last). If you have any preference between the Jet Black, Navy, Icy Blue, and White hues, my recommendation is to hurry and place your order, while if you don't think you can make do with 128GB internal storage space, you'll have to settle for a smaller discount at a different retailer on a 256GB variant.

Recommended For You


The extra-large and extra-beautiful 6.7-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rate technology is probably the number one selling point here, followed by an ultra-premium design that's going to make all your friends and relatives think you can afford a "main" member of the Galaxy S25 family, and let's not forget about the flawless long-term software support.

Yes, the Galaxy S25 FE is guaranteed to receive no less than seven major OS promotions, which means that (at least in theory) the handset should run smoothly from a software standpoint up until 2032 (at the very least). That's not something many other sub-$450 phones can currently promise, and it's one of the big reasons why I don't expect the $424.99 price to go down any further in the near future (if ever).
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15654 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 1

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 4

What's on everyone's iOS 27 wishlist?

by DomtheCuber • 3
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Popular stories

T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: H2 2025 tests crown new overall US champion, same old 5G leader
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: H2 2025 tests crown new overall US champion, same old 5G leader
Foldable iPhone seemingly inspires another manufacturer after Samsung’s Galaxy Z “Wide Fold”
Foldable iPhone seemingly inspires another manufacturer after Samsung’s Galaxy Z “Wide Fold”
Apple to address the lack of cameras on the iPhone Air with the second model according to leak
Apple to address the lack of cameras on the iPhone Air with the second model according to leak
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra proves that flashy new colors are in with fans
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra proves that flashy new colors are in with fans
The future of foldables is not tri-folds
The future of foldables is not tri-folds
Galaxy S26 Ultra renders show off the main new colors for Samsung’s flagship
Galaxy S26 Ultra renders show off the main new colors for Samsung’s flagship

Latest News

Android 17 might make you think that you need stronger glasses
Android 17 might make you think that you need stronger glasses
Did Google kill Gmailify because it became too expensive to maintain in the AI era?
Did Google kill Gmailify because it became too expensive to maintain in the AI era?
Amazon slashes 36% off Garmin vívoactive 5, turning it into the go-to pick for shoppers on a budget
Amazon slashes 36% off Garmin vívoactive 5, turning it into the go-to pick for shoppers on a budget
Apple to address the lack of cameras on the iPhone Air with the second model according to leak
Apple to address the lack of cameras on the iPhone Air with the second model according to leak
Apple’s AI-powered Safari browser revamp might be arriving later than expected
Apple’s AI-powered Safari browser revamp might be arriving later than expected
I’d grab the Razr+ (2025) in a heartbeat now that it’s up to $400 off and comes with a freebie
I’d grab the Razr+ (2025) in a heartbeat now that it’s up to $400 off and comes with a freebie
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless