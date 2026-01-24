Amazon's generous Galaxy S25 FE offer is still worth considering
Amazon’s amazing limited-time sale hasn’t vanished yet — but it might soon!
Galaxy S25 FE promo. At the time, you could save $200 on 128GB and 256GB variants, making it an incredibly good choice for users seeking a high-class Galaxy experience at a reasonable price.Almost two weeks ago, Amazon launched a crazy-good
The S25 FE is one of the best mid-range phones, by the way. It features a brilliant 6.7-inch AMOLED display, offering crisp and vivid visuals, while the high brightness level ensures excellent visibility in all conditions.
While it doesn't pack a high-end processor, its Exynos 2400 chip offers solid performance across the board. In fact, it's one of the most powerful mid-range options, easily surpassing the Pixel 9a in terms of raw horsepower.
Another area where it truly shines is the camera. On the rear, you get a 50MP main lens, a 12MP ultra-wide unit, and an 8MP 3x telephoto sensor, which gives you clear and detailed images in most settings. Check out our Galaxy S25 FE review for more camera insights.
Granted, at full price, the Galaxy S25 FE is a bit pricey for a mid-ranger. But at $200 off, it's simply impossible to pass up. Once again, I'd like to point out that Amazon's sale has been available for nearly two weeks and could vanish soon. Be quick if you want to score a solid bargain.
Well, guess what? This sale is still available! Also, one particular model — the JetBlack with 128GB of storage — is currently going for $201 off. I know it's not a dramatic difference, but it's still worth mentioning in my opinion. Just a heads up: this is a limited-time promo, so you might want to act fast if you still haven't grabbed the discount.
Just like the Google Pixel 9a, this Samsung phone also stands out with great software support. With seven years of Android and security patches, it stays future-proof until 2032.
