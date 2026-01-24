Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Amazon's generous Galaxy S25 FE offer is still worth considering

Amazon’s amazing limited-time sale hasn’t vanished yet — but it might soon!

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Deals Galaxy S Series
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. The conditions of the deal/s may have changed since the initial publishing of this post.
Rear view of the Galaxy S25 FE, featuring the phone's rear camera module.
View now at Amazon
Almost two weeks ago, Amazon launched a crazy-good Galaxy S25 FE promo. At the time, you could save $200 on 128GB and 256GB variants, making it an incredibly good choice for users seeking a high-class Galaxy experience at a reasonable price. 

Well, guess what? This sale is still available! Also, one particular model — the JetBlack with 128GB of storage — is currently going for $201 off. I know it's not a dramatic difference, but it's still worth mentioning in my opinion. Just a heads up: this is a limited-time promo, so you might want to act fast if you still haven't grabbed the discount. 

Save $201 on the Galaxy S25 FE

$201 off (31%)
Amazon is still selling the Galaxy S25 FE at a solid discount, allowing you to save $201 on the 128GB model in JetBlack. The promo has been live for some time and might not last much longer, so act fast and save before it's too late.
Buy at Amazon

256GB Galaxy S25 FE: now $200 off

$200 off (28%)
The Galaxy S25 FE with 256GB of storage is also on sale right now. Offered for $200 off across all color variants, it delivers incredible value for money. Act now and save big.
Buy at Amazon


The S25 FE is one of the best mid-range phones, by the way. It features a brilliant 6.7-inch AMOLED display, offering crisp and vivid visuals, while the high brightness level ensures excellent visibility in all conditions. 

While it doesn't pack a high-end processor, its Exynos 2400 chip offers solid performance across the board. In fact, it's one of the most powerful mid-range options, easily surpassing the Pixel 9a in terms of raw horsepower. 

Recommended For You

Another area where it truly shines is the camera. On the rear, you get a 50MP main lens, a 12MP ultra-wide unit, and an 8MP 3x telephoto sensor, which gives you clear and detailed images in most settings. Check out our Galaxy S25 FE review for more camera insights.

Just like the Google Pixel 9a, this Samsung phone also stands out with great software support. With seven years of Android and security patches, it stays future-proof until 2032. 

Granted, at full price, the Galaxy S25 FE is a bit pricey for a mid-ranger. But at $200 off, it's simply impossible to pass up. Once again, I'd like to point out that Amazon's sale has been available for nearly two weeks and could vanish soon. Be quick if you want to score a solid bargain.
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15643 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 4

What's on everyone's iOS 27 wishlist?

by DomtheCuber • 3

Will the Samsung Galaxy s26 series be awesome or same old?

by Samsungisthebeast • 6
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Popular stories

Galaxy S26 Ultra renders show off the main new colors for Samsung’s flagship
Galaxy S26 Ultra renders show off the main new colors for Samsung’s flagship
The future of foldables is not tri-folds
The future of foldables is not tri-folds
The Verizon outage reveals the end of five-nine network reliability, and it could happen again
The Verizon outage reveals the end of five-nine network reliability, and it could happen again
Galaxy S26 base storage is all but confirmed, and you’ll love the news
Galaxy S26 base storage is all but confirmed, and you’ll love the news
Apple to address the lack of cameras on the iPhone Air with the second model according to leak
Apple to address the lack of cameras on the iPhone Air with the second model according to leak
New solid state battery promises days of smartphone battery life
New solid state battery promises days of smartphone battery life

Latest News

Android 17 might make you think that you need stronger glasses
Android 17 might make you think that you need stronger glasses
Did Google kill Gmailify because it became too expensive to maintain in the AI era?
Did Google kill Gmailify because it became too expensive to maintain in the AI era?
Amazon slashes 36% off Garmin vívoactive 5, turning it into the go-to pick for shoppers on a budget
Amazon slashes 36% off Garmin vívoactive 5, turning it into the go-to pick for shoppers on a budget
Apple to address the lack of cameras on the iPhone Air with the second model according to leak
Apple to address the lack of cameras on the iPhone Air with the second model according to leak
Apple’s AI-powered Safari browser revamp might be arriving later than expected
Apple’s AI-powered Safari browser revamp might be arriving later than expected
I’d grab the Razr+ (2025) in a heartbeat now that it’s up to $400 off and comes with a freebie
I’d grab the Razr+ (2025) in a heartbeat now that it’s up to $400 off and comes with a freebie
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless