Reliable tipster rounds up all the Galaxy S24 series specs we 'know' already





That makes it fairly difficult to have any guarantees on exactly what kind of upgrades (and downgrades) the S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra could bring to the table compared to their predecessors, although a lot of purported inside information has been floating around the interwebs for quite some time now.





Galaxy S24 roster. Some details are obviously more surprising than others and some have a better chance of commercially materializing, while a few rumors and reports seem to be directly contradicting one another. But that's where Yogesh Brar comes in today , aiming to clear the air and shed light on a whole bunch of key specs for all three members of the next-genroster.

Here's everything we know on screens, build materials, and batteries





Even though "know" is clearly a strong word to use in relation to an unannounced mobile product (let alone three), Brar's corroboration of several features, numbers, and key selling points all but sets these in stone already.













Curiously enough, the S24 Ultra's screen size is not mentioned today, but the QHD+ resolution is, with those letters most likely standing for the exact same 3088 x 1440 pixel count of the S23 Ultra . The Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus , meanwhile, are expected to come equipped with FHD and QHD display resolution respectively, and of course, no curves of their own either.





Although you might be inclined to skip to the next chapter in the spec sheets of these bad boys, it's important to highlight that the S23 and S23 Plus share an identical 2340 x 1080 screen resolution (aka FHD), which means that the S24 Plus could step things up in that department with a pixel count of around 2560 x 1440.





Both the S24 and S24+ are additionally tipped to bump up the battery capacity of their predecessors from 3,900 and 4,700mAh to 4,000 and 4,900mAh respectively, although the S24 Ultra is oddly enough likely to keep the S23 Ultra 's 5,000mAh cell size totally unchanged. Charging speeds may also go unchanged, with the vanilla S24 purportedly sticking to a 25W ceiling and the S24+ and S24 Ultra supporting a maximum input of 45 watts.

What about processors and cameras?





Galaxy S24 and S24+ will come in both Following a little early confusion and contradiction in the rumor mill, everyone (that's someone) appears to agree now that theand S24+ will come in both Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and Exynos 2400 variants (depending on region), with the S24 Ultra beast packing Qualcomm's next state-of-the-art SoC everywhere around the world.













a lot of megapixels and it sounds like a major improvement over the already state-of-the-art camera setup on the back of the S23 Ultra, but multiple recent rumors suggest the new 50-megapixel lens could Even more impressively, the S24 Ultra is expected to feature a quad rear-facing shooter system composed of 200, 12, 50, and 10MP sensors. That'sof megapixels and itlike a major improvement over the already state-of-the-art camera setup on the back of the S23 Ultra, but multiple recent rumors suggest the new 50-megapixel lens could go from 10x to 5x optical zoom capabilities , which certainly doesn't feel like a step in the right direction for Samsung.





For his part, Yogesh Brar is not ready to go into that type of detail regarding the For his part, Yogesh Brar is not ready to go into that type of detail regarding the S24 Ultra's specifications , instead "confirming" that the S24 and S24+ will probably retain the 50 + 12 + 10MP triple rear camera arrangements of the S23 and S23+.





Last but certainly not least, January is mentioned as the "final" release target for the Galaxy S24 series , with an exact date of course "not confirmed" just yet and possibly subject to change and last-minute revisions for a couple more months or so.