Leaked Samsung Galaxy S24+ Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 benchmark reveals faster speed and powerful cores







Galaxy S23 Plus 8GB 512GB 6.6 inches 120Hz AMOLED screen | Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy | Triple rear camera array | 4,700mAh battery | 45W charging | Wireless charging | Reverse wireless charging | 5 years of software support $120 off (11%) $999 99 $1119 99 Buy at Samsung

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 specs on Samsung Galaxy S24+ The eventual Galaxy S24+ in the listing carries the SM-S926U depiction, just as its unlocked predecessor the S23+ is marked as SM-S916U in the US over at Samsung's store.





While we can reasonably expect a tailored Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor for the Galaxy S24 series, just as Qualcomm and Samsung partnered on for their S23 predecessors, the processor core distribution is likely to remain the same as the "regular" 8 Gen 3 for other phones.





Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 specs referred to in terms of the expected 1+2+3+2 core configuration which should be distributed as follows: The Geekbench listing, unearthed by MySmartPrice reveals exactly what the rumoredspecs referred to in terms of the expected 1+2+3+2 core configuration which should be distributed as follows:

2x ARM A5xx "Silver" cores codenamed "Hayes"

3x ARM A7xx "Gold" cores codenamed "Hunter"

2x ARM "Hunter" A7xx "Titanium" cores

1x ARM "Hunter ELP" Xx "Gold+" core





On the alleged Galaxy S24+ these are clocked higher than the "made for Galaxy" Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 on the S23+ - 3.30GHz for the most powerful Gold+ core, then 3 x 3.15GHz, 2 x 2.96GHz, and 2 x 2.27GHz - indicating a more powerful chipset, possibly built on the newest 3nm production method.





In addition, the GPU is listed as Adreno 750, a step up from the Adreno 740 on the Galaxy S23 family which turned out pretty good under pressure and delivers sustained continuous performance.





Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Galaxy S24 Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 speed benchmark





As you can see from the comparison with the "for Galaxy" Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 on the S23+, the S24+ performance score in the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 benchmark is higher. This is likely brought about by the higher clock speed of the upper cores, and is a welcome development nonetheless.









The fact that Samsung and Qualcomm may have deemed a higher Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 clock speed possible could mean that they have run the load tests and determined it won't overheat or enter throttling mode. This could bode well for a possible 3nm process of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 , meaning that the S24 phones will be even more power-sipping than their predecessors.



