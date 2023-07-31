Leaked Samsung Galaxy S24+ Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 benchmark reveals faster speed and powerful cores
One of the first alleged Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 benchmarks has popped up brandishing the expected model number of none other than one of the upcoming Galaxy S24 family of phones destined for the US market.
The eventual Galaxy S24+ in the listing carries the SM-S926U depiction, just as its unlocked predecessor the S23+ is marked as SM-S916U in the US over at Samsung's store.
Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 specs on Samsung Galaxy S24+
While we can reasonably expect a tailored Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor for the Galaxy S24 series, just as Qualcomm and Samsung partnered on for their S23 predecessors, the processor core distribution is likely to remain the same as the "regular" 8 Gen 3 for other phones.
The Geekbench listing, unearthed by MySmartPrice reveals exactly what the rumored Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 specs referred to in terms of the expected 1+2+3+2 core configuration which should be distributed as follows:
- 2x ARM A5xx "Silver" cores codenamed "Hayes"
- 3x ARM A7xx "Gold" cores codenamed "Hunter"
- 2x ARM "Hunter" A7xx "Titanium" cores
- 1x ARM "Hunter ELP" Xx "Gold+" core
On the alleged Galaxy S24+ these are clocked higher than the "made for Galaxy" Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 on the S23+ - 3.30GHz for the most powerful Gold+ core, then 3 x 3.15GHz, 2 x 2.96GHz, and 2 x 2.27GHz - indicating a more powerful chipset, possibly built on the newest 3nm production method.
In addition, the GPU is listed as Adreno 750, a step up from the Adreno 740 on the Galaxy S23 family which turned out pretty good under pressure and delivers sustained continuous performance.
Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Galaxy S24 Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 speed benchmark
As you can see from the comparison with the "for Galaxy" Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 on the S23+, the S24+ performance score in the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 benchmark is higher. This is likely brought about by the higher clock speed of the upper cores, and is a welcome development nonetheless.
The fact that Samsung and Qualcomm may have deemed a higher Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 clock speed possible could mean that they have run the load tests and determined it won't overheat or enter throttling mode. This could bode well for a possible 3nm process of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, meaning that the S24 phones will be even more power-sipping than their predecessors.
TSMC's 3nm node brings about a slight 15% bump in performance, but a big 30% cut in power consumption, so the Apple A17 in the iPhone 15 Pro may have a viable contender in the Galaxy S24 family's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 whose release is expected in October.
