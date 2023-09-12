All signs are pointing to an early release date for Galaxy S24





Galaxy S24 . According to Samsung and research firm Canalys, the South Korean outlet ETNews has got some scoop on the production and launch plans for the. According to Samsung and research firm Canalys, the Galaxy S23 series sold better than the Galaxy S22. This, along with expectations that the smartphone market is on course for a rebound, is reportedly encouraging Samsung to increase its production target.





ETNews , the company will produce 30 million units of Galaxy S24 models, an increase of 10 percent over the Galaxy S23 series. The Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus. Per, the company will produce 30 million units ofmodels, an increase of 10 percent over theseries. The Galaxy S24 Ultra will make up 50 percent of the units, the rest will be split up evenly between theand S24 Plus.





The report goes on to say that Samsung has informed its partners about the production plans and they will commence mass production of parts in November. Since the mass production of the Galaxy S23 's components began in December last year, it is being theorized that the Galaxy S24 may arrive earlier than the Galaxy S23 , which was released in February.





Galaxy S24 earlier than expected to better compete with Apple who will The report also speculates that Samsung could launch theearlier than expected to better compete with Apple who will announce the iPhone 15 series today





That said, there could be other reasons behind Samsung's production plans too. The report says that it's possible that Samsung has directed partners to start mass production early because it wants to secure a stable inventory level.





One industry official allegedly said that the release schedule has not been determined but did not rule out the possibility of an early release.



