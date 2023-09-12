Z Fold 5 - Save up to $1,000 with trade-in
All signs are pointing to an early release date for Galaxy S24

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 were released a little earlier than their predecessors and Samsung might be planning to do the same with the Galaxy S24 family.

South Korean outlet ETNews has got some scoop on the production and launch plans for the Galaxy S24. According to Samsung and research firm Canalys, the Galaxy S23 series sold better than the Galaxy S22. This, along with expectations that the smartphone market is on course for a rebound, is reportedly encouraging Samsung to increase its production target.

Per ETNews, the company will produce 30 million units of Galaxy S24 models, an increase of 10 percent over the Galaxy S23 series. The Galaxy S24 Ultra will make up 50 percent of the units, the rest will be split up evenly between the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus.  

The report goes on to say that Samsung has informed its partners about the production plans and they will commence mass production of parts in November. Since the mass production of the Galaxy S23's components began in December last year, it is being theorized that the Galaxy S24 may arrive earlier than the Galaxy S23, which was released in February.

The report also speculates that Samsung could launch the Galaxy S24 earlier than expected to better compete with Apple who will announce the iPhone 15 series today.

That said, there could be other reasons behind Samsung's production plans too. The report says that it's possible that Samsung has directed partners to start mass production early because it wants to secure a stable inventory level. 

One industry official allegedly said that the release schedule has not been determined but did not rule out the possibility of an early release. 

Leaker Ice Universe recently claimed that the Galaxy S24 would be introduced earlier and this aligns with reports that claim that the Exynos 2400 and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 - two chips that will power the series - will be announced earlier than usual.

