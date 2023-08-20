More Exynos 2400 specs are released and the SoC could make Galaxy S24 users happy

Galaxy S24 in most regions while the Galaxy S24 in the U.S. and China. This is what Samsung had traditionally done with its flagship Galaxy S line until last year when it decided to equip all The latest rumors about the Exynos 2400 are here and they come from the benchmark site AnTuTu (via Wccftech ). The big question is whether Samsung plans on bringing back the Exynos 2400 chipset to power thein most regions while the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy would be found inside thein the U.S. and China. This is what Samsung had traditionally done with its flagship Galaxy S line until last year when it decided to equip all Galaxy S23 series units with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy.





Galaxy S24 units. And the only reason why this plan might work is because the Exynos 2400, at least on paper, could be a powerful chipset. The component will have a deca-core configuration of 1+2+3+4 including one Cortex-X4 prime core running at 3.10GHz although But the thought is that in order to save money, which would allowing Samsung to raise some of the specs on the Galaxy S24 line , it will use its homegrown Exynos 2400 to power mostunits. And the only reason why this plan might work is because the Exynos 2400, at least on paper, could be a powerful chipset. The component will have a deca-core configuration of 1+2+3+4 including one Cortex-X4 prime core running at 3.10GHz although one rumor said that the X4 has been tweaked to run at 3.2GHz









The Exynos 2400 will also sport the new Xclipse 940 GPU, which be based on AMD’s RDNA2 architecture. And since the chip will be produced using Samsung Foundry's new 4nm process node, it should be more powerful and efficient than previous Exynos application processors. There are a few interesting things to point out. The Exynos 2400 will be integrated with the Exynos 5300 5G modem. The latter is rumored to have a maximum downlink speed of 10Gbps, the same as the top downlink speed on the Snapdragon X75 modem.





The Exynos 2400 SoC will support LPDDR5X RAM, UFS 4.0 storage, 8K 60FPS video recording, and up to a 320MP camera. More exciting, the Exynos 2400 will also support two-way satellite communications similar to the iPhone's Emergency SOS via Satellite feature. This allows a user in an emergency situation to request help by connecting to a satellite when there is no cellular service available.



