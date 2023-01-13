Check out the clearest and most detailed Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra images yet





Reserve а Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra for up to $100 off! Samsung is giving up to a $100 Galaxy S23 Ultra preorder discount to those who reserve early, in addition to all other deals and bonuses it doles out during the preorder period. Gift Pre-order at Samsung Reserve your Samsung Galaxy S23+ now The Samsung Galaxy S23+ preorder reservations are now open by Samsung and a stackable $50-$100 discount will apply to all of its other preorder bonuses like free gifts and generous trade-in offers. Gift Pre-order at Samsung Reserve your Samsung Galaxy S23 preorder bonus The Galaxy S23 will be the fastest compact Android phone with overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and if you reserve your order now, you get $50-$100 extra down! Gift Pre-order at Samsung

Four cameras, four colors, one name





No, the S23 Ultra is not radically different from its predecessor either. Not at a first glance, at least, or at a second, or at a third one. The curves are (even) less drastic than what last year's S22 Ultra has going for it, but the new screen does not appear to be completely flat, as some tipsters had previously predicted





The front-facing camera is (thankfully) also very much not embedded into the likely unchanged 6.8-inch display, and the rear-facing shooters look... extremely familiar, at least in placement.









But the size of three of those four imaging sensors on the back of the Galaxy S23 Ultra may well have been increased substantially, and of course, the biggest upgrade is unlikely to be noticeable with the naked eye.





We're talking about the 200MP primary camera we've been hearing so much about for so long, which Samsung itself seems to be hyping up now in its first official Unpacked teaser videos . Its undoubtedly super-advanced features and capabilities are obviously not out of the bag yet, but nighttime photography and astrophotography should be among the phone's key improvement focus areas.





Compared to its smaller brothers, the S23 Ultra is unsurprisingly boxier and equipped with a built-in S Pen borrowed from the defunct Galaxy Note family. The main Galaxy S23 colors are expected to be identical across the lineup, and the above renders very nicely showcase the Phantom Black, Cotton Flower, Botanic Green, and Misty Lilac flavors of this state-of-the-art Ultra model.





Depending on where you live and how long you're willing to wait, rumor has it you'll be able to get the Galaxy S23 Ultra in a few additional hues as well including red, light blue, light green, and gray.

What else should you know about the Galaxy S23 Ultra?













Bring your epic moments into the spotlight. Join us at #SamsungUnpacked, on February 1, 2023.



Learn more: https://t.co/D6nxwskXj1pic.twitter.com/jllmsDvWmD — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) January 10, 2023







Speaking of power, you probably already know that the S23 Ultra will pack an overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor , as well as up to 12 gigs of RAM paired with as much as 1TB internal storage space. Curiously enough, the single front-facing camera could be downgraded from a 40 megapixel count on the S22 Ultra to just 12MP while gaining a bunch of cool new features and reportedly taking a big leap forward in overall "quality."





The second, third, and fourth rear-facing shooters, meanwhile, should retain the resolution of their S22 Ultra forerunners and look to improve their real-world zooming and ultra-wide-angle photography skills mostly through software optimizations and other subtle enhancements.