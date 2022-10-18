Galaxy S23 colors: what hues to expect
3
*Header image: render from OnLeaks and SmartPrix.
As you know, we are months away from the release of the next Samsung flagship phones, the Galaxy S23 series. And yes, we're way too early to the party, but so are the leakers – and when there are leaks (especially from reputable sources), we're there too! And we cannot help but share the leaked info with you and discuss it.
In this article, we'll be talking about the potential Galaxy S23 colors that we will likely see. Of course, as the phones are not official just yet, you should take the info here with a grain of salt, as it is based on leaks and rumors.
With all that being said, let's talk about the color options the S23 phones are rumored to come in.
What colors will the Galaxy S23 come in?
So far, we've had reputable leaker Ross Young say the Galaxy S23 series may get an extremely limited color palette: beige, black, green, and light pink. Young was right about the Z Flip 4 and Fold 4 colors way ahead of their official release, by the way. Of course, these are probably not the names of the colors – official names get leaked way later, usually. And, it's not unlikely Samsung will have some exclusive colors to come later and be available only from its own website, so do keep this in mind.
Galaxy S23 colors (rumored):
- Beige
- Black
- Green
- Light Pink
Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra colors
Let's talk about the possible colors of the three phones. One thing to keep in mind here: often, the Ultra comes in different color options than the vanilla and the Plus model. Although this is highly likely to happen this time too, Ross Young believes the three models will come with the same colors. That's why here, we'll be talking about the colors together for the three models. When we know more, we'll make sure to tell you.
Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra in Beige (rumored)
Okay, beige might certainly seem like a bit of an unassuming color to coat the next beasty flagship series in. However, the Z Fold 4 successfully pulled that color out and managed to look epic at stylish. It's possible Samsung has decided to go for this color for its next-gen flagship phones just because it looked that great on the Fold (we kid, of course design decisions aren't made simply by saying "it's cool, alright!"... or so we presume).
Could the beige on the Galaxy S23 look something similar to this beige on the Z Fold 4?
One thing that's for certain, though, is that if Samsung chooses to make the S23 series in beige, the three phones will look just the right amount of stylish and sophisticated.
Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra in Black (rumored)
This rumor seems highly likely given the fact that black is a color for smartphones that never gets out of style. A black phone means business, and a Galaxy S23 Ultra in a seamless black will for sure look mighty and polished. For now, we don't know whether or not the finish will be glossy or matte, but we do hope for matte (as you know, glossy black backs are fingerprint magnets... they should be used by the FBI to collect fingerprints, you know!).
Phantom Black was one of the color options for the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Here's an image of it, it's possible for the black on the S23 to look like this one:
The S22 Ultra showcases the black color
Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra in Green (rumored)
A green color option for the Galaxy S23 is also not new if the rumors end up being true. The color is present for the S22 Ultra (in the image below), and it does manage to look sophisticated and cool. Although Samsung doesn't always repeat colors from previous generations of phones, if it does repeat this one for the S23, we won't be disappointed. I mean, how could we – it looks stunning!
That's the Galaxy S22 Ultra in Green. Could the S23 Ultra's green be similar to this one?
Of course, given the fact it's still early to tell exactly what shade of green the S23 will be painted in (there are many variants apart from this darker shade of green the S22 Ultra is sporting in the image above). There is still room for surprises from Samsung here.
Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra in Light Pink (rumored)
This color is something new (and very mystifying, we know – "Light Pink" could be almost anything from a Lavendar-looking almost violet color to a baby pink Barbie color...). One might argue that the Violet on the Galaxy S22 (image below) is actually light pink. With that being said, it is a mystery what shade of pink will the Galaxy S23 come in.
Usually, though, pinkish colors are not available for the badass Ultra. It will be interesting to see if Samsung gives the big and mean Galaxy S23 Ultra a pink color option (for sure, I'd personally love that!).
But what shade will the light pink be? Well, we don't know yet. Check out different implementations of pink/violetish-looking color on Samsung phones (and there are more variants of the same or similar shade):
What about Galaxy S23 Samsung exclusive colors?
As many of you may probably know, Samsung often releases Samsung.com-only colors for its models. These are colors that you can get only if you purchase directly from Samsung's website, and they are usually restricted to only specific countries. Given the fact that so far the expected Galaxy S23 color palette seems somewhat simplistic, we expect the company to release exclusive colors to give users more fancy options to choose from.
So far though, we haven't heard what colors specifically might be a part of Samsung.com-exclusive S23 colors. Yes, we know it's early to tell, but leakers never sleep and we can't wait to find out more information. And, as usual, when we know more, we'll make sure to tell you, so stay tuned!
Things that are NOT allowed: