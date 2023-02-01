Samsung Galaxy S23 preorders are live, score an S23 Ultra deal!
31
The Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra preorders are active and you can immediately score an extra store credit with our links below, on top of the free 512GB storage upgrade and great trade-in offers. Not only that, but T-Mobile and AT&T are knocking $1000 off the amazing Galaxy S23 Ultra if you get a carrier model via Samsung, too, so you can get the exclusive S23 preorder bonuses like Blue, Red, Lime, and Graphite colors with your Verizon S23 series phone, too!
With the links here you will be getting extra $50 of Samsung credit towards accessories on top of the $100 it already offers in the preorder period, while if you participated in the preorder reservations and your S23 series phone was booked together with the a Galaxy Book 3 laptop, you will get another $100 off!
That's Samsung's 2023 family of thin and light laptops with OLED displays, for a full Samsung ecosystem together with all the accessory paraphernalia like the Buds Pro 2 or Watch 5 to which you can apply the maximum of $250 store credit you may amass via the links below.
Samsung called it a Reservation Gift and clarifies that it can't be used to cut, say, the Galaxy S23 Ultra price now directly, but rather be used towards "additional eligible products" on its website or via the Shop Samsung App. The Reservation Gift is limited to one person, not transferable to other people, and has to be used towards additional purchases in the Samsung store at the time of preordering the Galaxy S23 or Galaxy Book 3 devices. You wouldn't be able to grab those deals anywhere else but via Samsung, and that goes for the Verizon, T-Mobile, or AT&T Galaxy S23 models bought from it, too!
The Samsung Galaxy S23 series prices are the same
|Galaxy S23 series model
|Price (base storage)
|Galaxy S23 Ultra
|$1199 (256GB), $1379 (512GB), $1619 (1TB)
|Galaxy S23+
|$999 (256GB), $1119 (512GB)
|Galaxy S23
|$799 (128GB), $859 (256GB)
Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Galaxy S23 Plus vs Galaxy S23 specs
The Galaxy S23 series is now powered by a custom version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 that is called "Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy" as it is made in Samsung's chip foundries instead of produced by TSMC like the "regular" Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip.
The "normal" Gen 2 features an ARM-Cortex X3 prime core running at 3.2 GHz, but the "for Galaxy" version increases the clock speed to 3.36 GHz. Here are all the Galaxy S23 series specs to drool over:
|Galaxy S23 Ultra
|Galaxy S23 Plus
|Galaxy S23
|Display
|6.8-inch, 3080 x 1440 pixels, 500ppi, 1-120Hz Dynamic AMOLED, Gorilla Glass Victus 2
|6.6-inch, Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 2340 x 1080 pixels, Infinity-O-Display, 48 - 120 Hertz, Gorilla Glass Victus 2, HDR10+, 393 ppi
|6.1-inch, Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 2340 x 1080 pixels, Infinity-O-Display, 48 - 120 Hertz, Gorilla Glass Victus 2, HDR10+, 425 ppi
|Dimensions
|163.4 × 78.1 × 8.9 mm, 233g. weight
|6.21 x 3 x 0.3 inches (157.8 x 76.2 x 7.6mm)
6.88 oz (195 g)
|5.76 x 2.79 x 0.3 inches (146.3 x 70.9 x 7.6mm)
5.89 oz (167 g)
|Main camera
|Custom 200MP 1/1.13" ISOCELL HP2 sensor, f/1.7 aperture, 23mm, OIS, 85-degree field of view, Quad PD
|50MP, F1.8 aperture, 23mm, 1/1.56" sensor size, OIS, PDAF, 85-degree field of view
|50MP, F1.8 aperture, 23mm, 1/1.56" sensor size, OIS, PDAF, 85-degree field of view
|Telephoto camera
|10MP, 3.0X optical zoom, F2.4 aperture, 69mm, 1/3.52" sensor size, OIS, 36-degree field of view
|10MP, 3.0X optical zoom, F2.4 aperture, 69mm, 1/3.94" sensor size
|10MP, 3.0X optical zoom, F2.4 aperture, 69mm, 1/3.94" sensor size
|Telephoto camera #2
|10MP, 10x optical zoom, F4.9 aperture, 230mm, 1/3.52" sensor size, 11-degree field of view, 100x Space Zoom;
|n/a
|n/a
|Ultra-wide camera
|12MP, F2.2 aperture, 13mm, 1/2.55" sensor size, 120-degree field of view
|12MP, F2.2 aperture, 13mm, 1/2.55" sensor size, 120-degree field of view
|12MP, F2.2 aperture, 13mm, 1/2.55" sensor size, 120-degree field of view
|Selfie-camera
|12MP, f/2.2 aperture, 25mm, 80-degree field of view, HDR10+
|10MP, f/2.2, 80-degree field of view, 25mm, HDR10+
|10MP, f/2.2, 80-degree field of view, 25mm, HDR10+
|Hardware
|3.36GHz Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 'for Galaxy' chipset, 8GB RAM + 256GB, 12GB RAM + 512GB, 12GB RAM + 1TB
|3.36GHz Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 8GB RAM + 256GB, 8GB + 512GB storage
|3.36GHz Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 8GB RAM + 128GB, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage
|Battery
|5,000mAh, 45W wired, 15W wireless charging
|4,700mAh, 45W wired, 15W wireless charging
|3,900mAh, 25 wired, 15W wireless charging
As you can see from the S23 series specs listed here, Samsung upgraded its 2023 flagship line crop with the fastest processor and 5G modem available for Android phones, whose benchmarks put it on even keel with Apple's A-series chipsets even. Moreover, despite their larger batteries and faster processor, the Galaxy S23 and S23+ launch at the same prices as the LTPS display technology will stay with the same refresh rate range.
Samsung, however, has pulled out all the stops for the Galaxy S23 Ultra, and not only with the new 200MP HP2 camera sensor, increasing the specs gap over its siblings even further to an extent that it forecasts the most sales will go to its best 2023 phone now, and with a good reason. The S23 Ultra preorder bonuses you can get here will certainly help offset the price, too, so fire at will!
