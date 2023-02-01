Pre-order the new Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Samsung Galaxy S23 preorders are live, score an S23 Ultra deal!

Samsung Deals
31
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra preorders are active and you can immediately score an extra store credit with our links below, on top of the free 512GB storage upgrade and great trade-in offers. Not only that, but T-Mobile and AT&T are knocking $1000 off the amazing Galaxy S23 Ultra if you get a carrier model via Samsung, too, so you can get the exclusive S23 preorder bonuses like Blue, Red, Lime, and Graphite colors with your Verizon S23 series phone, too!

Preorder the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra at $650 off with extra credit!

With the extra credit from the link here on top of the $100 Samsung preorder bonus and a free storage bump to 512GB, the S23 Ultra can be yours for just $700 with a trade-in! Plus, you get exclusive Red, Blue, and other colors only at Samsung!
$680 off (49%) Trade-in
$699
$1379
Pre-order at Samsung

With our Galaxy S23 Plus preorder discount the 512GB tier is priced at $650!

Samsung offers free Galaxy S23+ 256-to-512GB storage upgrade and the link below stacks additional credit on top of the instant $100 preorder credit to arrive at up to $620 savings with a trade-in!
$470 off (42%) Trade-in
$649
$1119
Pre-order at Samsung

Grab the Galaxy S23 for just $450 with additional preorder bonus and free storage bump!

The same bonus credit from the link here, gratis storage tiers and up to $350 trade-in start the Galaxy S23 price at just $450! That includes $100 store credit for accessories and Samsung-exclusive colors like Lime or Graphite you can only get at its store!
$350 off (44%) Trade-in
$449
$799
Pre-order at Samsung
With the links here you will be getting extra $50 of Samsung credit towards accessories on top of the $100 it already offers in the preorder period, while if you participated in the preorder reservations and your S23 series phone was booked together with the a Galaxy Book 3 laptop, you will get another $100 off!

That's Samsung's 2023 family of thin and light laptops with OLED displays, for a full Samsung ecosystem together with all the accessory paraphernalia like the Buds Pro 2 or Watch 5 to which you can apply the maximum of $250 store credit you may amass via the links below.

The Verizon Galaxy S23 Ultra comes at $920 off with bonus credit!

The extra S23 Ultra bonus from the link here on top of Samsung’s store credit brings the Galaxy S23 Ultra starting price on Verizon to just $399.99 with a trade. And a 5G plan!
$900 off (69%) Trade-in Gift
$399 99 /mo
$1299 99
Pre-order at Verizon

T-Mobile prices the Galaxy S23 Ultra from $200 with a trade!

Get the T-Mobile S23 Ultra via Samsung and you can grab extra bonus with our link here on top of the free storage upgrade and extra Samsung store credit. When signing for the Magenta MAX plan and trading an eligible device, T-Mobile will knock another $1000 off the S23 Ultra price!
$1100 off (85%) Trade-in Gift
$199 99 /mo
$1299 99
Pre-order at T-Mobile

An AT&T S23 Ultra deal knocks it down to $200 with extra bonus!

Those on AT&T can grab the flagship Galaxy S23 Ultra from Samsung with a plan and a trade for just $200. That’s with the extra bonus from the link below, a $70 Samsung store credit towards accessories, and a free storage bump to at least 512GB!
$1100 off (85%) Trade-in Gift
$199 99 /mo
$1299 99
Pre-order at AT&T
Samsung called it a Reservation Gift and clarifies that it can't be used to cut, say, the Galaxy S23 Ultra price now directly, but rather be used towards "additional eligible products" on its website or via the Shop Samsung App. The Reservation Gift is limited to one person, not transferable to other people, and has to be used towards additional purchases in the Samsung store at the time of preordering the Galaxy S23 or Galaxy Book 3 devices. You wouldn't be able to grab those deals anywhere else but via Samsung, and that goes for the Verizon, T-Mobile, or AT&T Galaxy S23 models bought from it, too!

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series prices are the same


Galaxy S23 series modelPrice (base storage)
Galaxy S23 Ultra$1199 (256GB), $1379 (512GB), $1619 (1TB)
Galaxy S23+$999 (256GB), $1119 (512GB)
Galaxy S23$799 (128GB), $859 (256GB)

Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Galaxy S23 Plus vs Galaxy S23 specs

The Galaxy S23 series is now powered by a custom version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 that is called "Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy" as it is made in Samsung's chip foundries instead of produced by TSMC like the "regular" Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. 

The "normal" Gen 2 features an ARM-Cortex X3 prime core running at 3.2 GHz, but the "for Galaxy" version increases the clock speed to 3.36 GHz. Here are all the Galaxy S23 series specs to drool over:


Galaxy S23 Ultra
Galaxy S23 Plus
Galaxy S23
Display6.8-inch, 3080 x 1440 pixels, 500ppi, 1-120Hz Dynamic AMOLED, Gorilla Glass Victus 2
6.6-inch, Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 2340 x 1080 pixels, Infinity-O-Display, 48 - 120 Hertz, Gorilla Glass Victus 2, HDR10+, 393 ppi6.1-inch, Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 2340 x 1080 pixels, Infinity-O-Display, 48 - 120 Hertz, Gorilla Glass Victus 2, HDR10+, 425 ppi
Dimensions163.4 × 78.1 × 8.9 mm, 233g. weight
6.21 x 3 x 0.3 inches (157.8 x 76.2 x 7.6mm)
6.88 oz (195 g)		5.76 x 2.79 x 0.3 inches (146.3 x 70.9 x 7.6mm)
5.89 oz (167 g)
Main camera
Custom 200MP 1/1.13" ISOCELL HP2 sensor, f/1.7 aperture, 23mm, OIS, 85-degree field of view, Quad PD50MP, F1.8 aperture, 23mm, 1/1.56" sensor size, OIS, PDAF, 85-degree field of view50MP, F1.8 aperture, 23mm, 1/1.56" sensor size, OIS, PDAF, 85-degree field of view
Telephoto camera
10MP, 3.0X optical zoom, F2.4 aperture, 69mm, 1/3.52" sensor size, OIS, 36-degree field of view10MP, 3.0X optical zoom, F2.4 aperture, 69mm, 1/3.94" sensor size
10MP, 3.0X optical zoom, F2.4 aperture, 69mm, 1/3.94" sensor size
Telephoto camera #2
10MP, 10x optical zoom, F4.9 aperture, 230mm, 1/3.52" sensor size, 11-degree field of view, 100x Space Zoom;n/an/a
Ultra-wide camera
12MP, F2.2 aperture, 13mm, 1/2.55" sensor size, 120-degree field of view12MP, F2.2 aperture, 13mm, 1/2.55" sensor size, 120-degree field of view12MP, F2.2 aperture, 13mm, 1/2.55" sensor size, 120-degree field of view
Selfie-camera12MP, f/2.2 aperture, 25mm, 80-degree field of view, HDR10+10MP, f/2.2, 80-degree field of view, 25mm, HDR10+10MP, f/2.2, 80-degree field of view, 25mm, HDR10+
Hardware3.36GHz Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 'for Galaxy' chipset, 8GB RAM + 256GB, 12GB RAM + 512GB, 12GB RAM + 1TB
3.36GHz Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 8GB RAM + 256GB, 8GB + 512GB storage
3.36GHz Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 8GB RAM + 128GB, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage
Battery5,000mAh, 45W wired, 15W wireless charging
4,700mAh, 45W wired, 15W wireless charging
3,900mAh, 25 wired, 15W wireless charging

As you can see from the S23 series specs listed here, Samsung upgraded its 2023 flagship line crop with the fastest processor and 5G modem available for Android phones, whose benchmarks put it on even keel with Apple's A-series chipsets even. Moreover, despite their larger batteries and faster processor, the Galaxy S23 and S23+ launch at the same prices as the LTPS display technology will stay with the same refresh rate range. 

Samsung, however, has pulled out all the stops for the Galaxy S23 Ultra, and not only with the new 200MP HP2 camera sensor, increasing the specs gap over its siblings even further to an extent that it forecasts the most sales will go to its best 2023 phone now, and with a good reason. The S23 Ultra preorder bonuses you can get here will certainly help offset the price, too, so fire at will!

Get the 512GB Galaxy 23 Ultra for $880 off at Best Buy!

Best Buy has a great Galaxy S23 Ultra preorder deal running until 2/16 with up to an $880 discount. You get up to $600 with a trade, a $100 Best Buy gift card, and a free 512GB storage upgrade worth a Benjamin!
$880 off (68%) Trade-in Gift
$419 99
$1299 99
Pre-order at BestBuy
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Will the iPad become bigger?
Will the iPad become bigger?
Moto G Stylus 2022 with more accessories & ports than flagships is a steal at 40% off
Moto G Stylus 2022 with more accessories & ports than flagships is a steal at 40% off
Students and professors protest TikTok bans at state schools
Students and professors protest TikTok bans at state schools
The best Apple Watch Ultra deal yet includes AppleCare+
The best Apple Watch Ultra deal yet includes AppleCare+
The "boring" iPhone won! Not buying an Android phone ever again - unless it can fold in half
The "boring" iPhone won! Not buying an Android phone ever again - unless it can fold in half
It looks like Galaxy S23 models with actual fun colors will be hard to come by
It looks like Galaxy S23 models with actual fun colors will be hard to come by

Popular stories

Facebook drains users' cellphone batteries intentionally says ex-employee
Facebook drains users' cellphone batteries intentionally says ex-employee
Android and iOS users need to uninstall these 203 apps before their bank accounts are drained
Android and iOS users need to uninstall these 203 apps before their bank accounts are drained
AT&T makes the Samsung Galaxy S23 series prices and release date officially official
AT&T makes the Samsung Galaxy S23 series prices and release date officially official
Avoid these three scammy apps still listed in the Play Store (20 million+ installs)
Avoid these three scammy apps still listed in the Play Store (20 million+ installs)
T-Mobile may have to stop calling its Home Internet network 'fast' and 'reliable' soon
T-Mobile may have to stop calling its Home Internet network 'fast' and 'reliable' soon
Samsung Galaxy S23 preorder reservations are ending, final discount call!
Samsung Galaxy S23 preorder reservations are ending, final discount call!
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless