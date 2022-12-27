Galaxy S22 series misses sales goal by 30 million units ahead of Galaxy S23 arrival

On the verge of the Galaxy S23 announcement roughly a month from now, things are seemingly not too well for either the Galaxy S22 series, which reportedly has missed the sales expectations by nearly 30 million units, which is nothing to scoff at. The main reason for the disappointing sales is seemingly declining interest towards classic flagship phones in favor of foldable devices, South Korean media outlet FNNews reports (source translated from Korean) , citing information from Counterpoint Research.





"the sales pace of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 in the US is rather lagging behind the Galaxy Z Flip 3," as outlined by analysts from DSCC. The improvements between the two foldable generations weren't that great, which possibly led to the decreased consumer interest. Hopefully, the To top it off, Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 reportedly hasn't performed stellar as well, as it has failed to reach a market share larger than 10% across the US, Canada, Japan, or China. In this important metric, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 performed better just a year ago, whereas outlined by analysts from DSCC. The improvements between the two foldable generations weren't that great, which possibly led to the decreased consumer interest. Hopefully, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will turn things around.





In another blow to Samsung's fiscal year, the ASP (Average Sales Price) rose by just 2% across the entire Samsung lineup, whereas Apple experienced a 7% hike of its ASP as well as 10% more sales compared to the same period last year. Samsung's revenue also fell some 4% and the market share decreased by 0.2% year-over-year, which surely can't be tremendous news for Samsung, especially in the wake of the upcoming Galaxy S23 series in February 2023.





The Galaxy S23 Galaxy S23 Plus , and S23 Ultra will come with an overclocked version of the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in all regions around the world, the Galaxy S23 series holds the promise to be among the best-performing Android flagship in early 2023. The Galaxy S23 Ultra , in particular, is expected to include a 200MP primary camera with an unique Samsung ISOCELL sensor, as well as a big, 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a 1-120Hz refresh rate and allegedly record-setting maximum brightness of more than 2,000 nits. All Galaxy S23 Ultra versions will have 12GB RAM, and the super-premium phone will be available in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB variants.















