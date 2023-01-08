These are most likely the final Galaxy S23 series colors, storage, and memory options





Of course, nothing is etched in stone until the world's largest smartphone maker formally spells it out at the aforementioned Galaxy Unpacked shindig on February 1, but there's now a very good chance the following details will prove 100 percent accurate.

Four "main" colors + four (or more) limited hues













Without further ado, here are the primary shades in which all three members of the S23 family are expected to be coated around the world:





Beige (to be marketed as "Cotton Flower")

Black (aka "Phantom Black")

Green (Botanic Green)

Light pink (Misty Lilac)





Additionally, Young is "seeing" significantly "lower volume" being prepped for these four paint jobs, which SnoopyTech suggests will only be sold via the official Samsung e-store and presumably in a limited number of markets (possibly including the US):





Gray

Light blue

Light green

Red



Technically, these are only "confirmed" for the Galaxy S23 Ultra , but if the S22 lineup is any indication, Samsung could well spread the love to the "vanilla" and plus-sized members of its upcoming family of ultra-high-end phones too. At the same time, other "low volume" colors might also be in the pipeline for a limited release down the line, so if your favorite hue is not listed above, you shouldn't despair just yet.

And these are the likely storage and memory variants for the Galaxy S23 series





128GB storage/8GB RAM - S23

256GB storage/8GB RAM - S23; S23 Plus; S23 Ultra

512GB storage/8GB RAM - S23+

512GB storage/12GB RAM - S23 Ultra

1TB storage/12GB RAM - S23 Ultra (possible)



So, yeah, ladies and gents, it looks like 128GB storage will remain a thing this year after all, at least for the base Galaxy S23 model. That's not necessarily a bad thing if you're looking to keep your high-end smartphone spending to a minimum, but without a microSD card slot, you'll obviously have to be quite frugal with your content hoarding.









Unlike its predecessor, the Galaxy S23+ is expected to start at 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room and go all the way up to 512GB, while the S23 Ultra is also unsurprisingly tipped to ditch the 128GB option and "probably" keep the top-of-the-line 1TB/12GB configuration exclusive to the online Samsung Store.





Meanwhile, heavy multitaskers might be sad but not entirely shocked to see both the S23 and S23 Plus limited to just 8 gigs of memory (exactly like the S22 and S22 Plus), with the S23 Ultra also unsurprisingly unlikely to go directly up against the likes of the Asus ROG Phone 6 or 6 Pro with 16 or 18GB RAM versions.



