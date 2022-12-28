Incredible Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 performance gains on Galaxy S23 series get leaked

Save over $200 on OnePlus 10 Pro

Samsung, and the Android space in extension, are both gearing for the upcoming launch of the Galaxy S23 family, which will consist of the compact Galaxy S23, the Galaxy S23 Plus jack-of-all-trades, and finally, the super-premium Galaxy S23 Ultra. As usual with Samsung devices, little remains hidden for too long, and circling back to all the leaks that have hit us in the past few months, it's hard to find anything still veiled in mystery. Still, it's always nice to see some previously rumored aspects of the devices get corroborated once more.

Twitter user Ahmed Qwaider (@AhmedQwaider888 on Twitter) has been spilling the beans on various Galaxy S23 series details over the past few days, and the latest nugget of wisdom gives us purported performance improvements over the preceding Galaxy S22 series!

As per Mr Qwaider, the Galaxy S23 family will be scoring a significant 36% increase in terms of overall performance, up to 48% improvement in graphics processing, and finally, a humbling 60% gain in artificial intelligence tasks in comparison with the Galaxy S22 series (Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powered). All of those improvements are courtesy of the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which will be used across all regions. Previously, Samsung heavily relied on its own line of Exynos chipsets, but this changes with the Galaxy S23 series. 


Given that the figures above hold true, Samsung's decision to drop Exynos out of the lineup seems fully justified. No longer will Samsung users have to cope with the inferior chips that Samsung produced in-house, at least on flagships

But what makes the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 inside the Galaxy S23 series so special? The current consensus is that Samsung will be using a slightly overclocked version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which will use a prime Cortex-X3 core running at 3.3GHz (regular one runs at 3.2GHz), two Cortex-A715 and two Cortex-A710 performance cores ticking at 2.8GHz, and finally, three efficiency Cortex-A510 cores clocked at 2.0GHz. 

The chip is built using a 4nm N4P manufacturing process by TSMC, and will be making use of Samsung's reportedly greatly improved cooling solutions coming with the Galaxy S23 series (which Ahmed Qwaider revealed the other day). The chip's overall performance and the phones' improved thermal management could possibly do wonders for the overall efficiency of the Galaxy S23 series, which would potentially feel like an enormous upgrade leap. 

Truly, the Galaxy S23 series holds the promise to be among the best-performing Android flagship in early 2023. The S Pen-wielding Galaxy S23 Ultra, in particular, is anticipated to utilize a 200MP primary camera with an unique Samsung ISOCELL sensor, as well as a huge 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a 1-120Hz refresh rate and allegedly record-setting maximum brightness of more than 2,000 nits. 

All Galaxy S23 Ultra versions will come with 12GB RAM, and the super-premium phone will be available in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB variants. A 5,000mAh battery will be keeping the lights on, while the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus will be coming with 3,900mAh and 4,700mAh batteries. 

All of this is expected to start at $1,199, which is the same price as the Galaxy S22 Ultra last year. The Galaxy S23 series will premiere on February 1, with a global market release supposedly taking place on February 17.
