Samsung inadvertently reveals Galaxy S23 Unpacked date and color options
Last month, trusted leaker Ice Universe said that the Galaxy S23 range would be announced on February 1, and his intel has proven correct.
Apparently, Samsung Columbia briefly put up an announcement about the Galaxy S23 launch date, confirming that the next Unpacked event will be held on February 1 but the page was quickly pulled back, probably because it was posted prematurely.
Regardless, it's pretty much confirmed now that the Galaxy S23 range will be unveiled on the first day of next month, and this doesn't come as much of a surprise, as a good many rumors had indicated that Samsung would present its next S series line earlier than last year. For reference, the Galaxy S22 was announced on February 09.
The poster seems to confirm a couple of rumors. First of all, the bumpless camera array design is sticking around and will be embraced by the standard and the Plus models as well. It also seems to back rumors about Misty Lilac, Botanic Green, and Phantom Black color options. The phone is additionally expected to be widely available in Cotton Flower.
Per a recent tweet by reliable insider Ross Young, Gray, Light Blue, Light Green, and Red Galaxy S23 Ultra variants will also be available in limited volume.
The Galaxy S23 Ultra is highly likely to feature a 200MP main camera, a less curved display than the current model for ease of use, and more base RAM. The entire lineup could boast a new front camera, a higher starting storage option, and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.
A couple of rumors had previously suggested that indecisiveness on pricing would lead to a delay. Reports had said that rising components costs warranted a price increase, but Samsung didn't want to divert demand to the iPhone 14 Pro. The company has now allegedly decided to hike prices and whether this will affect the phones' chances of becoming the best handsets of 2023 remains to be seen.
