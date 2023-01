Samsung inadvertently reveals Galaxy S23 Unpacked date and color options

Apparently, Samsung Columbia briefly put up an announcement about the Galaxy S23 launch date, confirming that the next Unpacked event will be held on February 1 but the page was quickly pulled back, probably because it was posted prematurely.





Breaking!

Galaxy S23 series , February 1st! pic.twitter.com/ACKfp8hFLC — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 7, 2023







Regardless, it's pretty much confirmed now that the Galaxy S23 range will be unveiled on the first day of next month, and this doesn't come as much of a surprise, as a good many rumors had indicated that Samsung would present its next S series line earlier than last year. For reference, the Galaxy S22 was announced on February 09.









The poster seems to confirm a couple of rumors. First of all, the bumpless camera array design is sticking around and will be embraced by the standard and the Plus models as well. It also seems to back rumors about Misty Lilac, Botanic Green, and Phantom Black color options . The phone is additionally expected to be widely available in Cotton Flower.





Per a recent tweet by reliable insider Ross Young , Gray, Light Blue, Light Green, and Red Galaxy S23 Ultra variants will also be available in limited volume.













Last month, trusted leaker Ice Universe said that the Galaxy S23 range would be announced on February 1 , and his intel has proven correct.