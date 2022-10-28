First sample backs up the hype about Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 200MP camera

Apple and Google have both finally embraced higher resolution cameras, implicitly admitting that computational photography can only take you so far. Samsung is expected to outdo its rivals again this year with a 200MP sensor for the Galaxy S23 Ultra and an alleged camera sample that has surfaced today indicates that the sensor will be a total beast.





Galaxy S Series' best camera in five years





Although some manufacturers have already released phones with the Samsung-made 200MP sensor , it's not the same as the HP2 unit that the company has reserved for its next premium flagship.





Rumors so far, most of which came from reliable leaker Ice Universe, have said that the sensor will have unparalleled analytical power and it will be better than all the 200MP sensors we have seen to date. The phone will allegedly be able to capture significantly better night-time photos and video performance is also said to have improved considerably.









Earlier rumors had also said that it would be only a smidge bigger than the 108MP unit and would have a larger aperture for capturing light.





Ice went so far as to say that this will be the biggest improvement in five years and has even posted a photo on Weibo (via Galaxy Club ) to back up his claim.





The leaker doesn't explicitly say that the 200MP sample comes from the S23 Ultra, but given that he has compared it with an image taken from a 108MP camera, we are assuming that he is trying to show us how the Galaxy S23 Ultra's main camera stacks up against the S22 Ultra.









It's hard to tell what the image is but what's clear is that the Galaxy S23 Ultra's 200MP sensor is markedly better at capturing the most intricate of details. The images are different as day and night, even though they show the same thing.





Samsung has also been hard at work on the computational side of things and recently rolled out the coveted astrophotography mode to the S22 Ultra, so it goes without saying that the S23 Ultra will also have better software smarts.





Ice has also revealed that even though the S23 Ultra will not have more zoom than the S22 Ultra, the 3x and 10x telephoto units will have other improvements, such as better color reproduction.





The Galaxy S23 Ultra is expected to stick with the S22 Ultra's 6.8 inches screen and 5,000mAh battery. It will apparently also have the same overall design as its predecessor and will be powered by the rumored Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.



