Fresh Galaxy S23 Ultra renders show a flat screen

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is a stunning phone with a beautifully curved screen that looks great but not everyone is a fan of it. To address this complaint, Samsung may equip the S23 Ultra with a flat screen, per a new set of renders.


The S22 Ultra curves over the edges and this gives the impression of bezel-less sides. The curved display also makes for a more comfortable grip.

Now, the S22 Ultra supports the S Pen stylus, and some users complain that it's really hard to use the stylus on the edges because of the way it curves. They argue that it would be more convenient to use the S Pen on a flat screen as this would prevent it from going off the edges.

The problems don't stop there as some S22 Ultra owners believe that the curved design distorts light around the display and leads to a glare problem. And lastly, curved panels break more easily than flat screens.

To address these problems, Samsung may adopt flatter aesthetics for the S23 Ultra. The S22 Ultra already has a boxy design and its successor is going to have an even more squared-off look. 

Previous rumors and renders had suggested that the phone would have flatter sides and tipster Ahmed Qwaider, who is known for leaking product videos, says that the phone will also have a flat display and has posted renders created by Technizo Concept to give us a taste of the new design (via Notebookcheck).


Qwaider says that the screen isn't as curved as the S22 Ultra, making it feel flat and improving the S Pen experience.

He also says that the Galaxy S23 range will be available in the colors black, green, cream, and lavender. An earlier rumor had said that the phones would come in black, green, beige, and pink.

Even though Qwaider is a reliable leaker, we don't think the renders accurately depict the Galaxy S23 Ultra, as the design doesn't look too ergonomic and my palms hurt just looking at it.


Renders aside, it's entirely possible that the S23 Ultra will have a flat screen, given the current model apparently isn't doing as well as Samsung wanted, and addressing user complaints can help it boost sales.

Also, leaker Ice Universe doesn't completely agree with Qwaider, and previously leaked images had suggested that the design wouldn't stray too far from the S22 Ultra, so it's best to take today's leak with a pinch of salt.

Samsung is rumored to announce the Galaxy S23 range in February and we can expect the leaks to intensify in the coming days.
