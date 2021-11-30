Samsung working on a Galaxy Home Mini 2 smart speaker

Samsung working on a Galaxy Home Mini 2 smart speaker0
Since Samsung wasn’t confident enough to bring these smart speakers to other markets, we thought the company has experimented enough with this type of products, so we won’t see any other Samsung smart speakers in the future.
It’s hard to tell if Samsung suddenly decided that it wants to mass-produce a smart speaker or that it needs another round of feedback from customers. If development of the Galaxy Mini 2 continues, we’re likely to learn more about the smart speaker early next year at MWC 2021 or perhaps a few months later.