Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Deal: Apple AirPods 2 at $149!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Deal: Apple AirPods 2 at $149!

 View
Accessories Samsung

Samsung working on a Galaxy Home Mini 2 smart speaker

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Samsung working on a Galaxy Home Mini 2 smart speaker
Samsung is a rather newcomer to the smart speaker market, even though the South Korean company released such a device more than three years ago. Unfortunately, the Galaxy Home smart speaker did not leave South Korea and its smaller Galaxy Home Mini brother was limited to Samsung’s home turf too.

Since Samsung wasn’t confident enough to bring these smart speakers to other markets, we thought the company has experimented enough with this type of products, so we won’t see any other Samsung smart speakers in the future.

Alas, we couldn’t be more wrong. SamMobile reports the South Korean giant is already working on a sequel to the Galaxy Home Mini. However, unlike the original product, the Galaxy Home Mini 2 features a display, which makes it more of a smart display rather than a regular smart speaker.

It’s hard to tell if Samsung suddenly decided that it wants to mass-produce a smart speaker or that it needs another round of feedback from customers. If development of the Galaxy Mini 2 continues, we’re likely to learn more about the smart speaker early next year at MWC 2021 or perhaps a few months later.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

New report calls for Apple to introduce the third-generation iPhone SE in Q1 of 2022 with 5G support
by Alan Friedman,  0
New report calls for Apple to introduce the third-generation iPhone SE in Q1 of 2022 with 5G support
Some T-Mobile users couldn't call their friends and loved ones yesterday
by Alan Friedman,  0
Some T-Mobile users couldn't call their friends and loved ones yesterday
Apple announced the big winners of its third annual Apple Music Awards
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
Apple announced the big winners of its third annual Apple Music Awards
Apple lets developers test out Swift Playgrounds 4 before official launch
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
Apple lets developers test out Swift Playgrounds 4 before official launch
Nokia 9 PureView won't get Android 11, here is why
by Cosmin Vasile,  5
Nokia 9 PureView won't get Android 11, here is why
T-Mobile investigating denied Black Friday iPhone 13 trade-ins
by Daniel Petrov,  0
T-Mobile investigating denied Black Friday iPhone 13 trade-ins
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless