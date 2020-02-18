Samsung has no immediate plans to sell the Galaxy Home Mini separately
Hello, I am in charge of your Samsung mobile phone. I’m sorry for the late reply. Thank you for contacting Homi Mini. We will guide you through inquiry. At present, the Galaxy home Mini is not going to be sold separately when the relevant department is confirmed, and it is currently only available as a gift of S20 pre-order purchase benefits.
Unlike other popular smart speakers available on the market that are powered by Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa or Apple Siri, the Galaxy Home Mini runs Samsung's Bixby, which, while not terrible, does things less stellar than at least two digital assistants mentioned.
Samsung hasn't mentioned Bixby at all in the last year, so we wouldn't be surprised if the South Korean company simply wants to get rid of the Galaxy Home Mini units that planned to sell at some point. Perhaps it's not a good time to launch a Bixby-powered smart speaker in a market that's already crowded unless you really have a near-perfect product, which probably isn't the case with the Galaxy Home Mini.
