Accessories Samsung

Samsung has no immediate plans to sell the Galaxy Home Mini separately

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Feb 18, 2020, 1:00 AM
Samsung has no immediate plans to sell the Galaxy Home Mini separately
We told you earlier this month that the only way to get your hands on the unreleased Samsung Galaxy Home Mini is to pre-order the Galaxy S20 in South Korea, and specifically choose the deal which will grant you the smart speaker for free.

Although initial reports pinned the Galaxy Home Mini launch date to February 12, it looks like Samsung canceled the announcement. Even so, the smart speaker if offered as a gift to customers who pre-order the Galaxy S20 in South Korea, which is a bit unusual.

Now we've learned that Samsung has no plans to sell the Galaxy Home Mini, at least not in the immediate future. TizenHelp reports Samsung reps confirmed that the smart speaker is now available for purchase separately in South Korea:

Hello, I am in charge of your Samsung mobile phone. I’m sorry for the late reply. Thank you for contacting Homi Mini. We will guide you through inquiry. At present, the Galaxy home Mini is not going to be sold separately when the relevant department is confirmed, and it is currently only available as a gift of S20 pre-order purchase benefits.

The screenshot you see embedded in the article has been translated above and suggests that Samsung isn't quite sure about the value of its smart speaker. The fact that the Galaxy Home Mini is now given for free probably means that Samsung wants to know customers' opinions before expanding its availability to other countries.

Unlike other popular smart speakers available on the market that are powered by Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa or Apple Siri, the Galaxy Home Mini runs Samsung's Bixby, which, while not terrible, does things less stellar than at least two digital assistants mentioned.

Samsung hasn't mentioned Bixby at all in the last year, so we wouldn't be surprised if the South Korean company simply wants to get rid of the Galaxy Home Mini units that planned to sell at some point. Perhaps it's not a good time to launch a Bixby-powered smart speaker in a market that's already crowded unless you really have a near-perfect product, which probably isn't the case with the Galaxy Home Mini.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

The Google "Pixel 5" was just mentioned for the first time
The Google "Pixel 5" was just mentioned for the first time
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Note 20 could come sooner than you think
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Note 20 could come sooner than you think
With the Galaxy S20 series, Samsung finally nailed this one feature
With the Galaxy S20 series, Samsung finally nailed this one feature
Sorry, but Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip doesn't make any sense in our modern smartphone world
Sorry, but Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip doesn't make any sense in our modern smartphone world
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip vs Motorola Razr: Specs, size, features, and price comparison
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip vs Motorola Razr: Specs, size, features, and price comparison
No, Samsung did not lie about the display on the Galaxy Z Flip
No, Samsung did not lie about the display on the Galaxy Z Flip
Google Pixel history: the evolution of "Google Phones"
Google Pixel history: the evolution of "Google Phones"
Here's what the Google Pixel 5 XL could look like
Here's what the Google Pixel 5 XL could look like

Popular stories

This important feature just disappeared on some Pixel 4 phones
This important feature just disappeared on some Pixel 4 phones
Samsung's S20 Ultra price put to shame by new Snapdragon 865 flagship with 108MP camera
Samsung's S20 Ultra price put to shame by new Snapdragon 865 flagship with 108MP camera
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Note 10+: specs, size and design comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Note 10+: specs, size and design comparison
Android texts might get this iMessage feature soon
Android texts might get this iMessage feature soon
First night Galaxy S20 Ultra camera samples and 5G speed test on Verizon
First night Galaxy S20 Ultra camera samples and 5G speed test on Verizon
No, Samsung did not lie about the display on the Galaxy Z Flip
No, Samsung did not lie about the display on the Galaxy Z Flip

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless