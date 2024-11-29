Huge BF discount on Galaxy S24 FE AI phone!
Samsung's hot new Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are a Black Friday easy choice at $60 off on Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro
Samsung made a radical turn with the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro when it comes to design, and these buds turned out to be fan favorites. If you're looking to snatch a new pair of wireless earbuds, this is your chance to get yourself the latest and greatest Galaxy Buds with a decent discount.

The best Galaxy Buds 3 Pro deal can be found on Amazon, and it's tied to the annual Black Friday event that lowers the prices of all things imaginable. These buds normally cost $250, but thanks to the aforementioned deal, you can shave $61 off their regular price and step into the world of high-end wireless audio.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro

$61 off (24%)
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Buds 3 Pro: save $60 at Samsung Store

The Samsung Store is also giving you the option to get the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro with a $60 discount. You can also save up to $75 with eligible trade-in device.
$60 off (24%)
$189 99
$249 99
Buy at Samsung

Our Galaxy Buds 3 Pro review from just a few months back lays out and details all the reasons why these are likely to prove the best of the best wireless earbuds around for many prospective buyers before Christmas, which include predictably outstanding overall sound quality, respectable (but not exactly stellar) active noise cancellation, flawless connectivity (especially with Samsung devices), decent (but again, not stellar) battery life, and perhaps most importantly, a great fit and feel guaranteeing top-notch all-day comfort.

Plagued by very concerning quality issues shortly after their commercial debut, Samsung's newest Pro-grade buds haven't garnered many such complaints following their re-release, with most recent Amazon shoppers, for instance, praising their apparent build quality, design, and user experience.

In short, you probably have nothing to fear on that front anymore, and unless you're seriously strapped for cash this holiday season, you shouldn't really settle for the clearly inferior and only slightly cheaper non-Pro Galaxy Buds 3. Granted, there are many other options from many other brands you could consider at significantly lower prices today, but very few compare to the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro in terms of audio performance, connectivity, and comfort.
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

