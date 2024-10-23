Samsung's non-Pro Galaxy Buds 3 are on sale at new record low prices with and without trade-ins
If you've taken advantage of one of those killer Samsung Week deals on the Galaxy S24 Ultra or Galaxy Z Flip 6 and want to pair your state-of-the-art new phone with some state-of-the-art new earbuds without breaking the bank, you should probably consider the latest and greatest Galaxy Buds 3 offer out there.
Released just a few months ago with a $179.99 price tag attached to their name, these bad boys are currently discounted by a somewhat awkward but totally solid $43.19 with no special requirements and no strings attached in a silver colorway.
At $136.80, the non-Pro Galaxy Buds 3 might just be affordable enough to make you ignore their superior Pro-branded sibling, as well as the oldie but goodie Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, which have been available at some incredibly low prices of late.
If the Buds 3 still feel a little rich for your blood without any hoops to jump through, you may want to try trading something in to maximize your savings. The aforementioned Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, for instance, can get you an extra $100 (!) discount and lower the Galaxy Buds 3's price to a simply unbeatable $36.80, while a pair of Apple AirPods 2 (in good condition, of course) is valued at a cool 75 bucks for the purposes of Samsung's trade-in program right now.
Controversially designed to look almost identical to the AirPods 3 (and AirPods 4), the Galaxy Buds 3 are... not exactly the best wireless earbuds in the world based, for instance, on their Amazon customer ratings. Of course, most of those customers probably purchased these puppies at or near their regular price, with today's unprecedented discounts undoubtedly enhancing their value proposition to a higher-than-ever level.
By no means as powerful and as sophisticated as the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, the Buds 3 do come with active noise cancellation, 360 Audio, Real-Time Interpreter functionality, IP57 water and dust resistance, excellent battery life of up to 24 hours (with the bundled charging case factored in), and a Galaxy AI set of skills that's surely not perfect yet, but it's constantly growing and improving.
