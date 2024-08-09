After suffering from big quality issues, the $250 Galaxy Buds 3 Pro apparently start shipping again
It's always a bummer to release a device – especially a flagship one – and to have its shipments delayed. Samsung had to halt the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro sales because of alleged serious quality issues.
Unveiled on July 10, 2024, it was a bit over a week after, when the complaints started pouring in, mainly from South Korea.
Per SamMobile, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro issues included uneven gaps, deformation of the plastic shell, and different brightness levels on the left and right Blade Lights. Even the silicone ear tips seem "delicate" and can "break easily" when removed from the earbuds.
Those of you who have pre-ordered the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro: it's probably best to check the delivery status of the product if you haven't received the earbuds yet.
Personally, I see the whole thing as a major screw up by Samsung – if excuses can be made for something similar happening to some budget-friendly device, there's no justification for releasing a $250 pair of earbuds that's faulty.
In a nutshell, most problems with the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro appear to stem from their physical design and manufacturing quality rather than user experience or software issues. This suggests that Samsung might struggle to address the emerging PR concerns without fundamentally redesigning and rebuilding these earbuds from the ground up.
Apparently, these issues are now over with and sales of the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro have been resumed. There are users on Reddit who report that their high-end Galaxy earbuds have just arrived.
